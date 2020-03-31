The following was submitted by Tom Shevlin, Communications Officer for the City of Newport.

The City of Newport is set to begin partnering with Meals on Wheels to provide at-risk residents with free meals delivered directly to their homes.

Volunteers from the Aquidneck Island Emergency Volunteer Alliance (AIEVA) will be distributing the meals to individuals weekly beginning on Friday April 3rd..

The program, announced on Tuesday, is available to all Aquidneck Island residents, age 60 years and older, who have signed up for food assistance through the Edward King House Senior Center.

If you have not signed up but feel that you do qualify, please contact Carmela Geer at carmateach@gmail.com . This service will be available through the month of April.

To ensure the health and safety of both recipients and the City’s volunteer corps, all volunteer workers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to handling food. If you have any questions on this process please contact the City’s Emergency Operations Center at (401) 845-5501 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about accessing local services during the COVID-19 outbreak can be found on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/COVID19Resources.