The following was provided by the City of Newport.

The City of Newport has declared a State of Emergency in order to more effectively address the threat presented by the COVID-19 virus.

The declaration, which was signed into effect by City Manager Joseph J. Nicholson, Jr. on Sunday, follows a recommendation from Gov. Gina Raimondo and will be in place until further notice. Its intent is to provide the City with more flexibility to manage day-to-day operations in light of the evolving nature of the situation, while at the same time recognizing the threat to Newport from the virus remains low.

The most visible implication of the declaration involves public meetings.

Effective immediately, all municipal board and commission meetings, including the Newport City Council, Zoning and Planning Boards, and Historic District Commission are cancelled until further notice, along with Municipal and Probate Courts.

City Hall, however, will remain open for business, operating under normal hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Visitors to City Hall are being asked to be mindful of CDC recommendations in mitigating the spread of germs, and individual departments will be making adjustments to staffing and operating procedures in order to comply with guidelines set forth by the Governor’s Office and the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Residents are strongly encouraged to make use of the City’s online and mail in services in order to conduct City business, and anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms should avoid visiting City buildings and stay home.

While to date, there have been no presumptive cases or positive tests of COVID-19 in Newport, this declaration recognizes the importance of taking appropriate mitigation actions in order to prevent the spread of the virus not only in Newport but across the region and leaves open the possibility that further actions may be taken as the situation develops.

In addition to following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Rhode Island Department of Health, Newporters are encouraged to sign up for the City’s EAlert system at www.CityofNewport.com/Alerts. A full list of cancellations and advisories can be found on the City’s dedicated COVID-19 website at www.CityofNewport.com/COVID19.

Questions related to the City’s response to the COVID-19 virus can also be directed to COVIDQuestions@CityofNewport.com.