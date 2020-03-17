The following was written by Tom Shevlin, Communications Officer for the City of Newport.

The City of Newport on Tuesday announced a new series of financial relief measures aimed at easing the potential economic impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Effective immediately, the City will abate all penalties and interest on Fourth Quarter taxes due on May 5th until June 30, 2020. All taxes must be paid by June 30, 2020 unless other arrangements have been made with the City and approved.

Businesses and individuals that have been financially harmed by the coronavirus may apply for additional relief by downloading the on-line application and emailing it or mailing it to: lsitrin@cityofnewport.com, or Finance Director, 43 Broadway, Newport RI 02840

Financial relief measures may include further delay of the 4th quarter taxes or establishment of a payment plan approved by the City. Decisions will be made on a case-to-case basis. Please call 401-845-5394 if you need an application mailed to you or have any questions.

Additionally, in light of the understandable financial hardship that may be experienced during this time, the Department of Utilities will also be temporarily suspending all water service shutoffs and collections activities related to nonpayment. Any customers facing financial hardships are asked to contact the Utilities Department at (401) 845-5600 to set up a flexible payment plan in order to avoid growing balances.

The City’s resident parking program, which normally goes into effect on May 1st of each year, is also being delayed. Motorists are advised that resident parking stickers will not be required, and Police will not be enforcing resident-only parking rules until June 1st of this year.

By delaying the parking program, the City is hoping to make it easier for the residents and businesses to better manage the current uncertainty.

More information about the City’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak is available at www.CityofNewport.com/COVID19. Questions can also be sent via email to the City’s dedicated COVID-19 email account at COVIDQuestions@CityofNewport.com.