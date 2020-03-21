What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Newport City Council will meet remotely for a special session on Monday afternoon in order to vote on extending the City’s Emergency Declaration.

The lone item on the agenda will be an Action Item to extend the City’s local State of Emergency Declaration, which was first issued on Sunday, March 15.

According to the city, the meeting will be held remotely and in compliance with Gov. Gina Raimondo’s Executive Order 20-04-1. (b), which allows public meetings to take place while providing public access through telephone, internet, or satelite enabled audio or video conferencing.

If you’d like to listen to the proceeds, please use the link below, or dial in Toll Free at 1 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099 and enter the following meeting ID: 621 757 348 https://buff.ly/2U7HhWL