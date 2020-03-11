City Council unanimously voted to appoint Stephanie Winslow to fill the vacancy on School Committee this evening.

The vacancy on the School Committee came when Kathleen Silvia resigned her seat effective January 27th, 2020.

Winslow, one of eight candidates who applied and interviewed for the position, will serve only until a person is elected and qualified at the next municipal election, scheduled to take place on November 3rd.

Each candidate was interviewed for twenty minutes and was allowed to share an opening and closing statement. Some of the questions that candidates were asked included;

The first four candidates who were interviewed last Wednesday night were James Dring, David Sklarz, Ed.D, David Vieira, and Jennifer Jackson.

The final four candidates who were interviewed last Thursday night were Robert Power, Ed.D., Michael Cullen, Elizabeth Murphy, and Stephanie Winslow.

Why do you want to be a school committee member?

Why do you think that you’re qualified to be on the school committee?

What is your vision for Newport Public schools?

How would you ensure all students get the best education possible?

How can the schools improve the literacy level of all students?

Major responsibility is the budget. How can you assure our taxpayer funds go the furthest, that our money is spent wisely?

Do you think the school committee does a good job of communicating and informing residents about the cost of school?

What do you think the schools can do to improve graduation rates?

What steps can the schools take to get our students ready for the future?

What do you see the challenges/ issues are within our schools?

