What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
What’s Up Newp is passing on the following information to our readers on behalf of Child & Family.
A Note From What’s Up Newp
March 20th, 2020
If you rely on What’s Up Newp’s reporting on COVID-19, please become a What’s Up Newp Supporter! Our team is working hard to bring you round-the-clock coronavirus coverage.
Thank you for your support!
~ Ryan Belmore | Owner, What’s Up Newp
COVID-19: Live Blogs, Updates, & Info
LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
LIVE BLOG: Government, school, and business cancellations and closures
COVID-19: Local and national resources
The COVID19 Tracking Project: Live Tracker
List of Newport County restaurants that are closing amid COVID-19 concerns
Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
COVID-19: How WUN Can Help
Coronavirus: What What’s Up Newp is doing to serve our readers
Editor’s Note: A message for our fellow local business owners
What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists the use of our platform
Cabin Fever Chronicles: Your stories of coping with coronavirus in Newport
This story is made possible by the support of our advertisers and What’s Up Newp Members. If you’d like to support more reporting, photography, and storytelling like this, become a What’s Up Newp Supporter