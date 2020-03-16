via Department of Human Services

In an abundance of caution, the State of RI is now advising all child care programs (both family child care and center-based providers) to close effective March 16, 2020, for the week. Child care providers were notified over the weekend. We understand the impact this will have on working families, and are working diligently to design plans to provide care for professionals critical to the response of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

There are many questions for families and the State is working on responding with more information as soon as we can. We are doing the same with our valued providers, and they have been in contact with DHS’s Office of Child Care with their specific questions. Please know we are coordinating closely with our federal partners on this.

For latest updates, questions or guidance related to COVID-19, please continue to contact the RI Department of Health by phone at 401-222-8022 or by checking its website (see link below).

http://www.dhs.ri.gov/