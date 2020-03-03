The Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is arguably one of the busiest days of the year in Newport, and there’s no secret that our city needs a pick-me-up when the crowds go home.

For the 10th year in a row, Brick Alley Pub will once again host their Annual Post-Parade Day Clean-Up!

For the 6th consecutive year, the What’sUpNewp crew will join Brick Alley Pub for the cleanup.

The cleanup will be held on Sunday, March 15th from 10 am to 12 pm, the morning after the 64th Annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Over the last couple of years, volunteers have joined the Brick Alley Pub team to collect well over 1,000 lbs of trash the morning following the parade.

Volunteers Wanted

Those who are interested in helping the Brick Alley Pub team and other volunteers help clean up Newport, can commit to as much or as little time as they have available. The crew of volunteers will meet at 10:00 am at Brick Alley Pub and will wrap up around 12 pm.

Those who show up and help out will be rewarded with a $20 gift certificate for future use at Brick Alley Pub.

Brick Alley Pub will provide all the necessary supplies (gloves, trash bags, sweepers, etc.) – you just need to bring yourself and a friend or two!

Brick Alley Pub will also sign off on any student community service hours too.

For more information on Brick Alley, visit www.brickalley.com.