The Boys & Girls Clubs in Rhode Island have partnered with the Department of Human Services and Lifespan to provide quality, school age childcare for health care workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They will be offering care from 8:30 am – 5:00 pm at the following locations throughout Rhode Island – and here in Newport!

The childcare is exclusive to healthcare at this point. Registration is now open at http://www.bgcnewport.org/emergency-childcare

Boys & Girls Clubs across Rhode Island has opened registration to care for the children of essential hospital workers during this COVID-19 pandemic. Clubs in East Providence, Newport, Northern Rhode Island (Cumberland and Woonsocket), Pawtucket, Providence and Warwick are prepared to serve up to 400 boys and girls from kindergarten through middle school.

This emergency service is the result of a partnership between the State and the Rhode Island Boys & Girls Clubs Alliance. The arrangement provides for funding to augment private payment and to compensate the Clubs for emergency services while continuing to encourage needed private philanthropy from the public, corporations and foundations.

“We are proud that, due to our long record of outstanding support for children, the Rhode Island Boys & Girls Clubs Alliance was selected to play the important role of caring for essential hospital workers’ children,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick executive director Lara D’Antuono. “We are working closely with the Department of Human Services and Department of Health to have extra safeguards in place to ensure the health and welfare of our staff and youngsters entrusted to us during this crisis.”

‘We are proud to open our licensed childcare, the only 4 star rated (BrightStars) program on Aquidneck Island that provides year-round care for all ages’, said Joe Pratt, Executive Director of the Newport Boys & Girls Club, who added ‘We are proud of our programs, which have consistently received high quality reviews from a variety of independent evaluators, including our Camp Grosvenor – American Camp Association accreditation; Summer Learning ‘Reading Reaps Rewards’ and ‘Hasbro Summer Learning Initiative’ – through Rhode Island Program Quality Assessment (PQA).’ To learn more about the Newport Boys & Girls Club registration and programs visit, www.bgcnewport.org

Registration information has been provided to staff by Hospital administration. Parents should visit the Club’s website (below) to complete registration for the Club of their choice by filling out and submitting required forms and payment. All pertinent information is available on the websites. All children must be pre-registered in order to attend.

The Boys & Girls Clubs in Rhode Island will be offering care from 8:30 am – 5:00 pm at the following locations throughout Rhode Island:



Cumberland – 40 slots available (www.bgcnri.org)

East Providence – 40 slots available (www.epbgc.org)

Newport – 40 slots available (www.bgcnewport.org)

Pawtucket – 80 slots available (www.bgcpawt.org)

Providence (www.bgcprov.org) Fox Point – 40 slots available South Side – 40 slots available

Warwick (http://www.wbgclubs.org/) Norwood – 40 slots available Oakland Beach – 40 slots available

Woonsocket – 40 slots available (www.bgcnri.org)

The rate for the care is $170 per week.



Boys & Girls Clubs are experienced child care providers and meet stringent guidelines for licensed childcare. In addition all staff have undergone additional intensive, specialized training that includes regular disinfecting procedures they will implement throughout the day to protect children and staff.

The Boys & Girls Clubs in Rhode Island will remain in close contact with the State’s Department of Human Services and continue monitoring COVID-19 updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure best practices and assembly guidelines are strictly followed for the safety of all children and staff.

For the Newport Boys & Girls Club, contact Lauren Moreino, Director of Childcare, at 401-847-6927, ext. 122 or lmoreino@bgcnewport.org for more information.

