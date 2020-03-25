What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of Unit D-5 at Bonniecrest, located at 111 Harrison Avenue in Newport.

The sellers were represented by sales associate LeAnne West. The luxurious property was listed for $1,685,000 and offers sweeping harbor views of Newport, Fort Adams, and beyond. The buyers were represented by Alexandra Thursby of Lila Delman Real Estate.

The classic grounds at the renowned 12-acre gated property were designed by the landscape-architect firm of Frederick Law Olmsted along the edge of Newport’s Brenton’s Cove. Owners at Bonniecrest enjoy spectacular sunsets, as well as exclusive amenities such as a community dock, seaside pool, and tennis courts.

The sale of this private 3-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bath single-level unit represents the second highest sale of a condominium in Newport County this year.

