This month, we welcome the return of spring, ushered in across The Classic Coast with cheerful yellow-hued forsythia, flowering purple crocuses and here in Newport, more than one million daffodils. Celebrate the return of longer days, warming salty breezes and our destination’s robust happenings during this season of renewal:

Opening March 28: Becoming Vanderbilt Marking the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution granting women the right to vote, the Newport Mansions will debut this exhibit at Rosecliff to show how the women of the Vanderbilt family turned their talents and formidable influence to causes outside the expected domestic realm. Personal effects, clothing and memorabilia will introduce deeper narratives about Alice Gwynne Vanderbilt, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, Alva Vanderbilt Belmont and Consuelo Vanderbilt Balsan. Through Nov. 1.

April 4: Newport Night Run This 5k starts after the sun goes down and treks along some of Newport’s most tranquil roads and vistas to raise funds for local public schools. newportnightrun.com

April 5: Easter Bunny Tea and Egg Hunt at Blithewold Families will enjoy treats, finger sandwiches, tea and hot cocoa amidst an exciting Easter egg hunt. blithewold.org

Opening April 7: Beyond Fortune: Myths & Truths of Doris Duke With much of her life played out on the pages of tabloids and gossip columns, the legacy of heiress, preservationist and art collector Doris Duke is often shrouded in half-truths and urban legend. This exhibit at Rough Point includes objects, fashion and art from her personal collection as well as home movies and an interactive photo gallery that speak her truth. Through Nov. 15.

April 10-May 10: Daffodil Days at Blithewold More than 50,000 daffodils trumpet the arrival of springtime along with afternoon teas, concerts and workshops. blithewold.org/programs-and-events/gateway-to-spring

April 11: Rosecliff Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch Join the Easter Bunny for an egg hunt on the oceanfront lawn of Rosecliff followed by an elaborate sit-down brunch in the famed Newport Mansion. newportmansions.org/events-calendar

April 16-18: The Newport Symposium: “Movers, Shakers, and Makers” Join preeminent national and international speakers as they highlight the women who introduced, shaped and redefined American art and culture. To commemorate the centennial year of the 19th Amendment ratification, the Newport Symposium will, as Abigail Adams said, “remember the ladies.” newportmansions.org

April 18: Newport Rhode Races In partnership with the Newport Daffodil Days Festival, the 5K, half-marathon and marathon courses will pass along many of the 1.2 million blooms around the city for the “Dash through the Daffodils!” runsignup.com/Race/RI/Newport/NewportRhodeRaces

April 20-26: Newport Arboretum Week Explore our urban forest, home to more professionally accredited arboreta than any other city in the world, and enjoy arboreal events citywide. newporttreeconservancy.org/newport-arboretum-week

April 24-May 3: Newport Daffodil Days Festival This multi-day affair includes a “daffy” dog parade, private garden tour, children’s activities, a bike ride, notable homes tour, car rally and classic car display, a garden party with live music and ballet, a daffy event at Green Animals Topiary Garden and more. newportdaffydays.com

April 26: Neighborhoods of Newport House Tour Gain exclusive entry to architecturally significant private homes and gardens. newporthousetour.com

April 24-25: Newport Craft Beer Festival Savor beers and brews handmade by 35 of the region’s craft breweries plus a few from across the country. newportcraftbeer.com

April 30: Jazz in the House Experience live jazz as Doris Duke did! Whether performed by her musician friends or by Doris herself, music often filled the halls of Rough Point. Enjoy an engaging evening of jazz and light refreshments. newportrestoration.org

May 1: Rough Point’s 20th Anniversary In honor of Rough Point’s 20th year as a museum, enjoy this “Friday Night Roam Around” Miss Duke’s Newport estate with sweet treats. Toast the milestone by wearing your favorite “New Millennium” fashions to party like it’s 2000! newportrestoration.org

May 2-3: Spring Festival Weekend at Newport Vineyards Two days full of grape stomping, wine tasting and beer tasting at the onsite brewery, Taproot Brewing Co. with live music and from-scratch food from the culinary team. newportvineyards.com

May 3: Aquidneck Island National Police Parade Celebrate National Police Week during this parade which salutes law enforcement nationwide. Perennial crowd pleasers include pipe and drum bands and classic cars. policeparade.org

May 16-17: Newport Waterfront Oyster Festival Sip champagne and slurp oysters from local growers and other savory delights under the festival tents and along the waterfront at Bowen’s Wharf for a taste around the Ocean State. bowenswharf.com/events

May 16-17: Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival More than 25 of New England’s most popular food trucks will dish out fan favorites while 50+ national, regional and local craft beers will quench your thirst. Lawn games, music and fun for the whole family. foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com/newport

June 5: Newport Gulls Home Opener This wooden-bat, summer collegiate baseball team, who play home games at Newport’s historic Cardines Field, take on regional rivals throughout the New England Collegiate Baseball League during the season. newportgulls.com

June 6: SVF Annual Visitors Day The only day of the year Swiss Village Farm opens to the public, explore the bucolic 35-acre property which houses rare and endangered livestock breeds. Learn more about the foundation’s preservation efforts while enjoying self-guided tours through the historic village and meeting the SVF laboratory, veterinary and animal care staff. svffoundation.org/news/2020-annual-visitors-day

Starting June 6: Newport International Polo Series Kick off the 28th season of the series and experience action-packed matches every Saturday through September. Watch as all-star lineups of international competitors take the field, enjoy a tailgate party or plant your seat on the lawn and relax. Don’t forget to help stomp the divots! nptpolo.com

June 12-14: Black Ships Festival Arts and crafts, taiko drumming, martial arts, the Sushi & Sake Sail and the Black Ships Gala are just some of the events and activities in Bristol celebrating the friendship and culture between Japan and the U.S. blackshipsfestival.com

June 12-14: Secret Garden Tour Meander about the private gardens of some of Newport’s most prestigious properties in the historic Point neighborhood. Proceeds support arts and cultural programs for Aquidneck Island public schools. secretgardentours.org

June 18-22: CVS Health Charity Classic Enjoy two days of Crave RI, a family-friendly food festival featuring delicious bites from more than 100 local restaurants, libations and live demonstrations from notable local chefs. Then enjoy the Pepsi Celebrity Pro-Am, and later, join co-hosts Brad Faxon and Billy Andrade along with 18 elite golfers from the PGA, LPGA and Champions tours. cvshealthcharityclassic.com

June 19: Newport Bermuda Race Widely considered one of the world’s most alluring ocean races, this course of 635 nautical miles races through oftentimes rough waters, departing Newport’s Castle Hill Lighthouse and arriving at St. David’s Lighthouse in Bermuda. Multiple departure viewing points throughout Newport and Jamestown. bermudarace.com

