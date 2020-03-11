Ben & Jerry’s announced this week that they will take a break from their long-standing tradition of “Free Cone Day” due to increasing coronavirus disease concerns in communities around the world.

Restaurants all across Rhode Island, the United States, and across the globe annually participate in the popular event.

“Free Cone Day is our favorite day of the year. It’s a special time to thank fans for their love with free Fairtrade ice cream all around the world. This year, some of our scoop shops in communities around the world will be unable to take part in Free Cone Day due to precautions put in place by local Governments around large public gatherings, considering the increasing presence of COVID-19,” the company posted on its website on Tuesday.

“So, to stand in solidarity with ice cream lovers everywhere, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Free Cone Day this year. We hope to reschedule our global Free Cone Day event for later in the year, when we know more. And we will keep you posted. Our scoop shops remain open as usual and ready to serve up your favorites”, the company wrote.



Free Cone Day was scheduled for April 14, 2020.

It was 40 years ago when future ice cream household namesakes Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield shocked themselves with their accomplishment: the duo had made it through their first year as business owners. And so, they wanted to create a way to thank the community that supported them. Their decision? Free cones for everyone. So they threw open the doors and scooped out every last bit of ice cream to the long lines of appreciative fans. Every year since, Ben & Jerry’s has continued this tradition with its annual Free Cone Day, the Ben & Jerriest day of the year!

Ben & Jerry’s partners with local non-profit organizations throughout the year and especially on Free Cone Day.

For more info and updates, visit https://www.benjerry.com/scoop-shops/free-cone-day



