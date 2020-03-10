Newport’s Arts and Cultural Alliance’s monthly networking event, Arts Around the Fire, continues at Salvation Café on Wednesday, March 18th from 6-8pm,

The Alliance’s guest will be Maureen Coleman, Jamestown Arts Center’s new Executive Director. Knowledgeable about the Newport community from her tenure as Director of Development for the Norman Bird Sanctuary, Coleman started with JAC in February.

Arts Around the Fire is an opportunity for artists, writers, performers and audiences to engage with colleagues about events affecting the cultural community and learn about new ideas and good work being done. Arts Around the Fire features a cash bar, complimentary hors d’oeuvres donated by Salvation Café and an informal atmosphere where artists and art lovers can connect. The Alliance thanks Salvation Café for their hospitality.

The next Arts Around the Fire will be on April 15th.

Sign up for an artists membership or become a supporting member of the Alliance, a coalition of individuals and non-profits committed to the advancement of arts and culture in Newport County. Please join us, free, utterly informal, no reservations needed. Info at www.newportarts.org.