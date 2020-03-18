The Aquidneck Island Emergency Volunteer Alliance (AIEVA) has been activated to recruit volunteers in case their is a need to man phone banks and deliver food to seniors.
They are asking indiviudals 18 years or older to go www.edwardkinghouse.org and click on the “Volunteers Needed” button to register to become a volunteer or go tp the AIEVA facebook page.
Volunteers will go through a screening a process before engaging in any activity to support these efforts. Call Volunteer Coordinator Carmela Geer at 401-743-3197 or email at carmateach@gmail.com if you have any questions.
AIEVA’s mission is to provide volunteer support from all three communities (Newport, Middletown and Portsmouth) to operate the Regional Emergency Shelter and provide volunteer support when needed.
A Note From What’s Up Newp | March 18th, 2020
If you can support a local business in this difficult time, it will help our entire community. Local business owners are the people who support our local charities and our local youth activities. They are the backbone of our local economy. We’re all in this together.
Be well,
Ryan Belmore & the What’s Up Newp Crew
