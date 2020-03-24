What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

The Town of Middletown, Town of Portsmouth and City of Newport are going above and beyond the Governor and Department of Health’s restrictions when it comes to self-quarantining.

“The Town of Middletown is asking all out-of-state visitors, travelers and seasonal residents to self-quarantine for a period of two weeks while visiting the Town,” a press release from the town states.

The Governor announced yesterday that beginning today anyone returning to Rhode Island by plane (with the exception of public safety, health care professionals and pilots) must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Following the recommendation of Gov. Gina Raimondo, the City of Newport is instructing all out-of-state travelers and seasonal residents to self-quarantine upon visiting the City for a period of two weeks, a press release from the City of Newport States..

The Governor and Director of Health have also been recommending that if you have traveled anywhere internationally in the last 14 days to self-quarantine for 14 days.

On the Town of Portsmouth’s website, it is stated “People returning to communities in Rhode Island from out of state. All citizens returning to their property from out of state are urged to follow strict adherence to WHO, CDC, and RI DOH COVID-19 guidelines. Additionally, you are urged to self-quarantine upon arrival for 14 days. Please protect your neighbors and do your part in preventing the spread of this virus”.

