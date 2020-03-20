What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

If visiting the Aquidneck Growers Market on Saturday mornings is part of your Saturday morning routine, you’re not going to enjoy this news.

Aquidneck Community Table (ACT) has announced that “due to the City of Newport’s COVID 19 management concerns, the market location at Easton’s Beach has been closed in response to the Governor’s restrictions on gatherings of 25 or more people”.

While it’s unclear when the market will be back, ACT is working on it.

“We are lobbying to be classified as a food distribution center, rather than an event, and hopeful that this, and other health management practices, will allow the market to reopen, possibly in a different location. Please stay tuned for an update next week”, ACT wrote in an email provided to What’s Up Newp.

ACT encourages shoppers to continue to support their farmers and vendors by ordering from them directly.

ACT provided the following list of vendors, and say that many now accept pre-order for delivery.