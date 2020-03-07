Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday March 11th at 6:30 pm. The meeting is open to the public.
CITY OF NEWPORT DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING MARCH 11, 2020
THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS 43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840
The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on March 11, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG
Suggested Action: CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed. ~Proclamation honoring the Rogers High School Junior Varsity Boys Basketball Team – Division III Champions~ COUNCIL LIAISON UPDATES
1.
CONSENT CALENDAR. (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)
a.
Minutes of the meeting held February 12, 2020 (Approve)
Michelle Leys, d/b/a My Best Friends Closet Consignment Sale, The Elks, 141 Pelham St.; April 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., April 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., April 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and April 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Robert Pingitore, d/b/a Corvette Car Show, Elks Lodge, 141 Pelham St.; May 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and October 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Rain dates May 10, 2020 and October 4, 2020)
Application of Hammett’s Wharf Hotel, LLC, d/b/a Hammett’s Hotel, 4 Commercial Wharf, holder of Class BT alcoholic beverage license, to transfer ownership to Giusto, LLC (Kevin E. O’Donnell-sole member), d/b/a Giusto, LLC for the same premises (Hearing) Letters in support of the applicant:
a)
Robert L. Barney, President, Claremont Neighborhood Association
b)
Toni Elka, Founder and Executive Director of Future Chefs
Application of Plumb, Inc., d/b/a Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant, 140 Thames St. first floor and rear lot and 142 Thames St. first and second floor, holder of a Class BV alcoholic beverage license, to transfer ownership to MR Brick, LLC (Matthew A. Plumb-50% and Ralph H. Plumb, III-50%), d/b/a Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant for the same premises (Hearing)
Suggested Action: (3/4/20) Holiday Selling Renewals D/B/A Owner Street Address 7 Eleven 25854 – D Muhamad Tariq Rashid 135 JT Connell Highway 7-Eleven #23880C Muhamad Tariq Rashid 29 Memorial Blvd. 7-Eleven Store #32508J 7-Eleven, Inc. 95 Broadway A Market Newport Nutrition House Inc. 181 Bellevue Ave. (corner unit) Anchored in Pink Anchored in Pink, LLC 471 Thames Street Army Navy Surplus Shiv Jay Retail Realty LLC 111 Swinburne Row Athleta #3514 Athleta LLC 36 America’s Cup Ave. Banana Republic #8129 Banana Republic LLC 124 Thames St. Barrys Auto Group Barrys Auto Group Inc. 166 Connell Highway Beau Tyler & the Sly Philip G. Ayoub 400 Thames St. # 6 Bellevue Kids Bellevue Kids LLC 206 Bellevue Ave. Ben’s Furniture Co. Ben’s Furniture Co. 166 Thames St. Birch Alley B. Adams Interiors, LLC 580 Thames St. #102 Bite Me Live Bait Arkwear, Inc. 337 Thames St.-Perry Mill Unit Black Dog – Thames, The Black Dog Corporation 240 Thames St. The Black Dog General Store, Black Dog Tavern Co., Inc. 33 Banister’s Wharf The Blink Gallery Alexander Nesbitt 89 Thames St. Bohemian Bias Bohemian Bias LLC 154 Mill St. Breakers Museum Store Preservation Society of Newport County 44 Ochre Point Ave. CH Charles 5&10 Store IHABCH654, INC 232 Broadway Chateau-Sur-Mer Preservation Society of Newport County 474 Bellevue Ave. Museum Store CK Bradley Maramill, LLC 182 Bellevue Ave. Cory Silken Cory Silken Photography, LLC 518 Thames St. Cumberland Farms #1150 Cumberland Farms Inc. 125 Broadway Design Newport Stella Martin 121 Bellevue Ave Drawing Room of Federico Santi & John Gacher 152 Spring St. Newport Duris Studios Duris Studios, LLC 480 Thames St. Elizabeth Conklin Newport Art Museum and Art Association, Inc. 76 Bellevue Avenue Museum Shop Elms Museum Store Preservation Society of Newport County 367 Bellevue Avenue Fall River Pawn Brokers Spindle City Pawnbrokers, Inc. 128 Broadway Francesca’s Collections Francesca’s Collections Inc. 15 Long Wharf Franklin and Company Franklin and Company, LLC 32 & 36 Franklin St. Gap #9246 Gap Inc. 41 Long Wharf General Store, The Long Wharf General Store, LLC 19 Long Wharf Mall Helly Hansen Newport Music Box, Inc. 154 Thames St. Highhopes Gregory R. Verdon 38 Broadway Hill Mart Hill Mart Inc 295 Connell Highway Inpopnito Brute and Hector LLC 387 Thames St. International Tennis Hall International Tennis Hall of Fame, Inc. 194 Bellevue Avenue of Fame, Inc. Island Outfitters Island Resort Retail Group, Inc. 471 Thames St.
J.
H. Breakell & Co. Wonderwall Design Group, LLC 132 Spring St. JD Convenience Shivam Inc. 202 Thames St. Karol Richardson Karol Richardson, Inc. 24 Washington Square Kristina Richards Kristina Richards LLC 108 William St. Lemon & Line Lemon & Line, LLC 421 Thames Street Leo’s Market Leo’s Market LLC 162 Broadway Livin EZ Livin EZ Inc. 125 Swinburne Row Mandarine Mandarine, Inc. 16 Bannister’s Wharf Marble House Museum Preservation Society of Newport County 596 Bellevue Ave. Store Meeka Meeka LLC 33 Franklin St. MetroPCS Ultimate Mobile Wireless LLC 70 Broadway Michael Hayes Michael Hayes Co. 204 Bellevue Avenue Monelle Nell Soper 17 & 19 Bowen’s Wharf Museum of Newport Newport Historical Society 127 Thames St. History Museum Store, The Preservation Society of Newport County 1 Bannisters Wharf Narragansett LTD Pendleton Farms, LTD 15 Bowens Wharf Natural Elements: A Natural Elements: A Nature & Science Store LLC 435 Thames St. A Nature & Science Store LLC Newport Breeze Newport Breeze, Inc. 1 Bannisters Wharf Newport Harbor Clothing Bristol Harbour Clothing, LLC 198 Thames St. Newport Hardware Nagle Group, Inc. 1 Casino Terrace Newport Jerky Newport Jerky Company LLC 123 Swinburne Row Newport Lamp and Newport Lampshade Company Inc., The 22 Franklin St. Shade Company Inc. Newport Marriott Hotel Marriott Hotel Services, Inc. 25 Americas Cup Ave. Newport Originals Kevin Sullivan 424 Thames St. Newport Scrimshanders Brian J. Kiracofe 14 Bowens Wharf Newport Sea Foam Newport Sea Foam Trading, LLC 415 Thames St. Trading Co Newport Silver Company Satori LLC 105 Swinburne Row Newport Silver Company Satori LLC 337 Thames St. Unit 0 Newport Sunglass Shop C.O.T., Inc. 109 Swinburne Row Newport Yachting Center Scotts Wharf LLC 20 Commercial Wharf Old Navy #3808 Old Navy LLC 199 Connell Highway One Stop Building One Stop Building Supply Center, Inc. 236 Connell Highway Supply Center Papers Papers LLC 178 Bellevue Avenue Patagonia on Thames Team One Newport, Inc. 450 Thames St. Pink Pineapple Pink Pineapple, LLC 380 Thames St. Platinum House, The Platinum House, Inc. 137 Swinburne Row Port of Paws Port of Paws LLC 429 Thames St. Portobello Jewelers Portobello LLC 211 Goddard Row Power of Juice, The La Petite Gourmande LLC 13 Memorial Blvd. Rene & Son Carpet Rene & Son Carpet Center, Inc. 180 Connell Highway Center Ritrex Camera Joseph Menassa, Inc. 322 Swans Wharf Row Rochelle’s of Newport Rochelle’s, Inc. 381 Thames St. Roger King Fine Arts Roger King Fine Arts LLC 138 Spring St Rosecliff Museum Store Preservation Society of Newport County 548 Bellevue Ave. Rotary Shell Colbea Enterprises, LLC 138 Connell Highway Roughan McCarthy Roughan McCarthy, LLC 135 Spring St.
S.O.
L. Optics C.O.T., Inc. 375 Thames St. Saltzman’s Watches Saltzman’s Watches & More, Inc. 117 Swinburne Row Save The Bay Save The Bay, Inc. 175 Memorial Blvd. Seasons Corner Market Colbea Enterprises, LLC 560 Thames St. Sephora #908 Sephora USA, Inc. 49 Long Wharf Mall Sheldon Art Gallery Kennedy Studios of Newport, Inc. 59 Americas Cup Ave. Ship’s Store & Rigging, SSND, Inc. 1A Bowen’s Landing The Shore Soap Company Shore Soap Company, LLC 302 Thames St. Soap and Water Newport WM Group Holding, LLC 16 Bowens Wharf Soft as a Grape Soft as a Grape, Inc 170 Thames St. Spice & Tea Exchange of Spice of Life-Management LLC 192 Thames St. #B Newport, The Stop & Shop #701 Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC, The 250 Bellevue Ave. Style Newport Style Newport, LLC 306 Thames St. Sunflower Boutique Judith Goodwin 400 Thames St. #4 Sunglass Hut Luxotica of America Inc. 204 Thames St. Super Stop and Shop Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC, The 199 Connell Highway #731 Talbots #24 Talbots, Inc., The 162 Bellevue Ave. Team One Newport Team One Newport, Inc. 561 Thames St. Thames Glass, Inc. Thames Glass, Inc. 688 Thames St. Thames Street Shirt Thames Street Shirt Co. 410 Thames St. Company The Salty Babe* JB Hopkins LLC 391 Thames St. *Change of d/b/a U-Haul Co. of Rhode U-Haul Co. of Rhode Island 111 Connell Highway Island Van Der Wal Gallery Tenley & Onne Van Der Wal 1 Bannister’s Wharf Verde Design P Rodgers LLC 162 Broadway #3 Virgin & Aged Virgin and Aged 395 Thames St. Wal-Mart Store #2885 Wal-Mart Stores East, LP 199 Connell Highway Wild Orchid Wild Orchid Enterprises LLC 492 Thames St. Unit 1 William Vareika Fine William Vareika Fine Arts, LTD 212 Bellevue Ave. Arts