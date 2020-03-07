Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday March 11th at 6:30 pm. The meeting is open to the public.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING

MARCH 11, 2020

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on March 11, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

CITIZENS' FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens' Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed. Proclamation honoring the Rogers High School Junior Varsity Boys Basketball Team – Division III Champions

COUNCIL LIAISON UPDATES



1. CONSENT CALENDAR. (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)

a. Minutes of the meeting held February 12, 2020 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1) Newport Middle Passage Port Marker, d/b/a Wine and 1619 Debate, Pell Center/Young Building-Salve Regina University; March 20, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

2) Fort Adams Trust and Newport Rugby, d/b/a Rugby in the Fort, Parade Field, Fort Adams State Park; April 11, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

3) Newport Tree Conservancy, d/b/a Tree Fest- Community Event, Morton Park; April 18, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

4) Women’s Resource Center, d/b/a Sidewalk Parade, sidewalks in the North End of Newport (route attached); April 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Rain date 4/26/2020)

5) Michelle Leys, d/b/a My Best Friends Closet Consignment Sale, The Elks, 141 Pelham St.; April 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., April 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., April 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and April 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

6) Robert Pingitore, d/b/a Corvette Car Show, Elks Lodge, 141 Pelham St.; May 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and October 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Rain dates May 10, 2020 and October 4, 2020)

7) Bike Newport, d/b/a Bike to Work Day, Newport City Hall front lawn; May 15, 2020 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

8) Food Truck Festivals of America, d/b/a Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival, Fort Adams State Park; May 16 & 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

9) Bike Newport, d/b/a Elliot’s Ride for Everyone, beginning and ending at Rogers High School; May 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.- route attached- request streets closed to vehicular traffic

10) Fort Adams Trust, d/b/a Music at the Fort, North Lawn Fort Adams State Park; June 17, 2020, July 15, 2020 and August 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

11) Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Artist’s Ball, Newport Art Museum; July 17, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight

12) Joseph Pratt, Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County, d/b/a Newport Yacht Rendezvous; Fundraiser: Yacht hop, dinner and dancing, Newport Shipyard; August 14, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

13) Mary Ann Martin, Unique Boutique Committee, d/b/a Unique Boutique Artisan Craft Fair, Easton’s Beach Rotunda; November 7 & 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

14) Preservation Society of Newport County, d/b/a:

a) Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch, Rosecliff; April 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

b) Newport Symposium, Rosecliff & The Breakers; April 16 & 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

c) The Newport Flower Show, Rosecliff; June 19 through 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

d) Annual Summer Dinner Dance, Marble House; August 15, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

e) Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Marble House, Rosecliff and the Elms; September 18-20, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

f) Holiday Dinner Dance, The Breakers; December 19, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

c. Private Detective License, Renewal, Ryan P. McCormack, d/b/a Coastal Investigation Group, LLC, 9 Waites Wharf, Unit 2

d. Holiday Selling License, New, Nancy Chace, d/b/a Sea Rose Cottage, 223 Spring St.

e. Holiday Selling License, New, Music Box, Inc., d/b/a Life Is Good Newport, 160 Thames St.

f. 2020 Holiday Selling License Renewals (list attached)

g. 2020 Second-hand License Renewals (list attached)

h. Communication from Jeffrey Moniz, re: Resignation from the Historic District Commission (Receive with regret)

i. Communication from Ellen Will, re: Resignation from the Hospitality Commission (Receive with regret)

j. Communication from Sara Churgin, Board Chair, Aquidneck Island Planning Commission Board of Directors, re: Leadership Transition (Receive)

k. Communication from the Planning Board, re: Short Term Rental Regulations

LICENSES & PERMITS



2. Mobile Food Establishment (MFEC), New (5 available):

a) Jordan Durand, d/b/a Simple Merchant, 1 Arcadia Ave., Dartmouth, MA

b) Emmanuel Maldonado, d/b/a Stank Dog’s, 32 Nathaniel Ave., Pawtucket, RI

3. Victualing License, New, GMP Hospitality, LLC, d/b/a Drift Café, 190A Thames St.

4. Victualing License, Renewal, Ducket’s, Inc., d/b/a Colonial Restaurant, 175 Memorial Blvd., Easton’s Beach Rotunda

5. Second-hand License, New, Nancy Chace, d/b/a Sea Rose Cottage, 223 Spring St.

6. Victualing License, New, Giusto, LLC, d/b/a Giusto, LLC, 4 Commercial Wharf (In conjunction with liquor license transfer)

7. MR Brick, LLC, d/b/a Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant, 140 Thames St. first floor and rear lot and 142 Thames St. first and second floor (In conjunction with liquor license transfer)

8. Entertainment License, New, Class A (Indoors) MR Brick, LLC, d/b/a Brick Alley Pub and Restaurant, 140-142 Thames St. from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. (Hearing)

9. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS & COMMISSIONS

RESOLUTIONS



10. National Grid- A. McCalla, J. Napolitano, L. Ceglie, S. Taylor, J. Bova

11. Short Term Rentals-Tax Classification- J. Napolitano, K. Leonard, L. Ceglie

12. Preservation of Safe Airspace- K. Leonard

13. High Capacity Magazines- S. Taylor, J. Napolitano, J. Bova

COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS



14. Communication from the Newport School Committee, re: Request for Joint Workshop on School Bond

15. Communication from the Newport Gulls, re: Donation of New Scoreboard for Cardines Field

16. Communication from Patricia G. Reynolds, Director of Planning & Economic Development, re: Consultant Update on North End Urban Plan

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER



17. Memo from the City Manager, re: Status Report #9 on Zoning Code Update

18. Action Item #5918/20 – RE: Award of Contract – RFP#20-023 – Fire Headquarters Exterior Trim Repair and Painting (w/accompanying resolution)

19. Action Item #5919/20 – re: Award of Contract-E-One Typhoon Pumper- HGAC Cooperative Purchasing Agreement (w/accompanying resolution)

20. Action Item #5920/20 – re: Ordinance Revision – 10.24.010. Parking Prohibited at All Times in Designated Places – Wellington Avenue North Side at Ida Lewis Yacht Club (w/accompanying ordinance)

21. Action Item #5921/20 – re: Award of Contract- RFP#20-026 – City Hall Roof Replacement and Cupola Restoration (w/accompanying resolution)

22. Action Item #5922/20 – re: Award of Bid # 20-032 – Road Improvement Program 2020 (w/accompanying resolution)

23. Action Item #5923/20 – re: Supplemental Agreement #1 Bid # 19-051 – Pavement Marking Program (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR



1. Class F Daily Liquor Licenses:

a) Fort Adams Trust, d/b/a Music at the Fort, North Lawn Fort Adams State Park; June 17, 2020, July 15, 2020 and August 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

b) Fort Adams Trust, d/b/a RI Cup Rugby Game, Parade Field, Fort Adams State Park; April 11, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

2. Class F-1 Daily Liquor Licenses:

a) Preservation Society of Newport County, d/b/a:

1) Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch, Rosecliff; April 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

2) Newport Symposium, Rosecliff & The Breakers; April 16 & 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

3) The Newport Flower Show, Rosecliff; June 19 through 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

4) Annual Summer Dinner Dance, Marble House; August 15, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

5) Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Marble House, Rosecliff and the Elms; September 18-20, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

6) Holiday Dinner Dance, The Breakers; December 19, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

b) Food Truck Festivals of America, d/b/a Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival, Fort Adams State Park; May 16 & 17, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

c) United States Golf Association, d/b/a 2020 U. S. Senior Open, Newport Country Club, 280 Harrison Ave.; June 20-29, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

d) Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Artists’ Ball, Newport Art Museum; July 17, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight

LICENSES AND PERMITS



3. 2020 Class A Liquor – Sunday Selling License Renewals:

a) Bellevue Wine & Spirits, LLC, d/b/a Bellevue Wine & Spirits, 181 Bellevue Ave.

b) Menchin Enterprises, LLC, d/b/a Bliss Road Beer, Wine & Spirits, 25 Bliss Road

c) Shiva Corporation, d/b/a Downtown Liquors, 202 Thames St.

d) Fifth Ward Liquor, Inc., d/b/a Fifth Ward Liquor, 695 Thames St.

e) Harry S. Karanikolas, Inc. d/b/a Harry’s Liquor Store, 199 Connell Highway

f) Newport Prescription Center, Inc., d/b/a Island Wine & Spirits, 291 Broadway & Portion of 289 Broadway

g) Ratana Hoan, d/b/a Rex Liquor, 146 Broadway

h) Turnip Greens LLC, d/b/a Stoneacre Wine and Spirits, 580 Thames St. Unit 8

i) Vickers’ Liquors LLC, d/b/a Vickers Liquors, 274 Bellevue Ave.

4. Application of Hammett’s Wharf Hotel, LLC, d/b/a Hammett’s Hotel, 4 Commercial Wharf, holder of Class BT alcoholic beverage license, to transfer ownership to Giusto, LLC (Kevin E. O’Donnell-sole member), d/b/a Giusto, LLC for the same premises (Hearing) Letters in support of the applicant:

a) Robert L. Barney, President, Claremont Neighborhood Association

b) Toni Elka, Founder and Executive Director of Future Chefs

c) Steven B. Fage

5. Application of Plumb, Inc., d/b/a Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant, 140 Thames St. first floor and rear lot and 142 Thames St. first and second floor, holder of a Class BV alcoholic beverage license, to transfer ownership to MR Brick, LLC (Matthew A. Plumb-50% and Ralph H. Plumb, III-50%), d/b/a Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant for the same premises (Hearing)

6. Action Item #5904/20 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: Mermaids Newport, LLC, d/b/a Poor Richard’s-Benjamin’s-Operating Without a Valid Class BV Alcoholic Beverage License (Continued from February 26, 2020)

ADJOURN

Suggested Action: (3/4/20) Holiday Selling Renewals D/B/A Owner Street Address 7 Eleven 25854 – D Muhamad Tariq Rashid 135 JT Connell Highway 7-Eleven #23880C Muhamad Tariq Rashid 29 Memorial Blvd. 7-Eleven Store #32508J 7-Eleven, Inc. 95 Broadway A Market Newport Nutrition House Inc. 181 Bellevue Ave. (corner unit) Anchored in Pink Anchored in Pink, LLC 471 Thames Street Army Navy Surplus Shiv Jay Retail Realty LLC 111 Swinburne Row Athleta #3514 Athleta LLC 36 America’s Cup Ave. Banana Republic #8129 Banana Republic LLC 124 Thames St. Barrys Auto Group Barrys Auto Group Inc. 166 Connell Highway Beau Tyler & the Sly Philip G. Ayoub 400 Thames St. # 6 Bellevue Kids Bellevue Kids LLC 206 Bellevue Ave. Ben’s Furniture Co. Ben’s Furniture Co. 166 Thames St. Birch Alley B. Adams Interiors, LLC 580 Thames St. #102 Bite Me Live Bait Arkwear, Inc. 337 Thames St.-Perry Mill Unit Black Dog – Thames, The Black Dog Corporation 240 Thames St. The Black Dog General Store, Black Dog Tavern Co., Inc. 33 Banister’s Wharf The Blink Gallery Alexander Nesbitt 89 Thames St. Bohemian Bias Bohemian Bias LLC 154 Mill St. Breakers Museum Store Preservation Society of Newport County 44 Ochre Point Ave. CH Charles 5&10 Store IHABCH654, INC 232 Broadway Chateau-Sur-Mer Preservation Society of Newport County 474 Bellevue Ave. Museum Store CK Bradley Maramill, LLC 182 Bellevue Ave. Cory Silken Cory Silken Photography, LLC 518 Thames St. Cumberland Farms #1150 Cumberland Farms Inc. 125 Broadway Design Newport Stella Martin 121 Bellevue Ave Drawing Room of Federico Santi & John Gacher 152 Spring St. Newport Duris Studios Duris Studios, LLC 480 Thames St. Elizabeth Conklin Newport Art Museum and Art Association, Inc. 76 Bellevue Avenue Museum Shop Elms Museum Store Preservation Society of Newport County 367 Bellevue Avenue Fall River Pawn Brokers Spindle City Pawnbrokers, Inc. 128 Broadway Francesca’s Collections Francesca’s Collections Inc. 15 Long Wharf Franklin and Company Franklin and Company, LLC 32 & 36 Franklin St. Gap #9246 Gap Inc. 41 Long Wharf General Store, The Long Wharf General Store, LLC 19 Long Wharf Mall Helly Hansen Newport Music Box, Inc. 154 Thames St. Highhopes Gregory R. Verdon 38 Broadway Hill Mart Hill Mart Inc 295 Connell Highway Inpopnito Brute and Hector LLC 387 Thames St. International Tennis Hall International Tennis Hall of Fame, Inc. 194 Bellevue Avenue of Fame, Inc. Island Outfitters Island Resort Retail Group, Inc. 471 Thames St.



J. H. Breakell & Co. Wonderwall Design Group, LLC 132 Spring St. JD Convenience Shivam Inc. 202 Thames St. Karol Richardson Karol Richardson, Inc. 24 Washington Square Kristina Richards Kristina Richards LLC 108 William St. Lemon & Line Lemon & Line, LLC 421 Thames Street Leo’s Market Leo’s Market LLC 162 Broadway Livin EZ Livin EZ Inc. 125 Swinburne Row Mandarine Mandarine, Inc. 16 Bannister’s Wharf Marble House Museum Preservation Society of Newport County 596 Bellevue Ave. Store Meeka Meeka LLC 33 Franklin St. MetroPCS Ultimate Mobile Wireless LLC 70 Broadway Michael Hayes Michael Hayes Co. 204 Bellevue Avenue Monelle Nell Soper 17 & 19 Bowen’s Wharf Museum of Newport Newport Historical Society 127 Thames St. History Museum Store, The Preservation Society of Newport County 1 Bannisters Wharf Narragansett LTD Pendleton Farms, LTD 15 Bowens Wharf Natural Elements: A Natural Elements: A Nature & Science Store LLC 435 Thames St. A Nature & Science Store LLC Newport Breeze Newport Breeze, Inc. 1 Bannisters Wharf Newport Harbor Clothing Bristol Harbour Clothing, LLC 198 Thames St. Newport Hardware Nagle Group, Inc. 1 Casino Terrace Newport Jerky Newport Jerky Company LLC 123 Swinburne Row Newport Lamp and Newport Lampshade Company Inc., The 22 Franklin St. Shade Company Inc. Newport Marriott Hotel Marriott Hotel Services, Inc. 25 Americas Cup Ave. Newport Originals Kevin Sullivan 424 Thames St. Newport Scrimshanders Brian J. Kiracofe 14 Bowens Wharf Newport Sea Foam Newport Sea Foam Trading, LLC 415 Thames St. Trading Co Newport Silver Company Satori LLC 105 Swinburne Row Newport Silver Company Satori LLC 337 Thames St. Unit 0 Newport Sunglass Shop C.O.T., Inc. 109 Swinburne Row Newport Yachting Center Scotts Wharf LLC 20 Commercial Wharf Old Navy #3808 Old Navy LLC 199 Connell Highway One Stop Building One Stop Building Supply Center, Inc. 236 Connell Highway Supply Center Papers Papers LLC 178 Bellevue Avenue Patagonia on Thames Team One Newport, Inc. 450 Thames St. Pink Pineapple Pink Pineapple, LLC 380 Thames St. Platinum House, The Platinum House, Inc. 137 Swinburne Row Port of Paws Port of Paws LLC 429 Thames St. Portobello Jewelers Portobello LLC 211 Goddard Row Power of Juice, The La Petite Gourmande LLC 13 Memorial Blvd. Rene & Son Carpet Rene & Son Carpet Center, Inc. 180 Connell Highway Center Ritrex Camera Joseph Menassa, Inc. 322 Swans Wharf Row Rochelle’s of Newport Rochelle’s, Inc. 381 Thames St. Roger King Fine Arts Roger King Fine Arts LLC 138 Spring St Rosecliff Museum Store Preservation Society of Newport County 548 Bellevue Ave. Rotary Shell Colbea Enterprises, LLC 138 Connell Highway Roughan McCarthy Roughan McCarthy, LLC 135 Spring St.