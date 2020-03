UPDATE: Out of an abundance of caution and with new guidelines provided by RIDOH and the Governor in mind, What’s Up Newp, Midtown Oyster Bar, AOH Pipes & Drums, and the AOH Men’s Singers have canceled their annual Parade Day Eve Celebration at Surf Club and Midtown Oyster Bar. We look forward to seeing you next year!



Join What’s Up Newp and friends on Friday, March 13th, the eve of the 2020 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, at Midtown Oyster Bar and Surf Club for our 5th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration!

This year we are “dublin'” the fun (and room for people to enjoy) and will have the Newport RI Ancient Order of Hibernian’s Pipes and Drums and AOH Men’s Singers perform at Midtown Oyster and next door at Surf Club.

Stop by for some great food, live music from Newport RI Ancient Order of Hibernian’s Pipes and Drums, AOH Men’s Singers, and more (to be announced).

Tentative Schedule Of Events:

~ Between 5 pm – 8 pm, AOH Pipes & Drums and Men’s Singers will visit each restaurant for a performance (schedule to be announced).

~ 8 pm to 12:30 am – Live music with Sean Rivers Music (Midtown Oyster Bar).

~ 8 pm to 12:30 am – Live music with Justin Pomfret (Surf Club).

~ More details to be announced.

No cover. First-come-first served. Family friendly.

If you’d like to get involved as a sponsor, musician or organization; e-mail ryan@whatsupnewp.com or call 401-662-1653.

Facebook Event – What’s Up Newp’s 5th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration