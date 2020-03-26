The journalists at What’s Up Newp and What’s Up Rhode Island are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant local reporting about the coronavirus pandemic. We encourage you to visit our live blog for the latest updates and information on what impact COVID-19 is having on Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond. To help support our work and to keep this news free, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus (and more).

Now more than ever, support is needed for the important work happening throughout the state’s nonprofit community. On Wednesday, April 1, United Way of Rhode Island (UWRI) will launch its anticipated new statewide giving campaign, 401Gives, making it easy for Rhode Islanders to donate to any of nearly 400 local organizations.

The day aims to raise a total of $1 million for nonprofits and in support of a wide range of causes, and will be conducted entirely using a unified online platform and via social media. Throughout April 1, the day’s fundraising total will be available and updated in real time at www.401Gives.org.

“Every organization in our state has been affected by the current health crisis and needs help to support the strain on their operations and delivery of services,” says Cortney Nicolato, President and CEO, UWRI in a press release today. “When we first had the vision to create 401Gives, none of us could have imagined today’s reality. But on April 1, we all have an opportunity to make a gift and make a difference.”

401Gives is being powered by UWRI and is supported by some of the state’s leading businesses, such as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of RI and FM Global. The Rhode Island Foundation has committed to match the first $50,000 raised on April 1. The day will also feature an additional $40,000 available to nonprofits through random prize drawings.

Modeled after successful giving days in other parts of the country, 401Gives helps nonprofits share their stories and collect donations through GiveGab, a secure fundraising platform. UWRI has made the tool available to participating nonprofits for April 1 and for the coming year to help each organization make the most of the 401Gives campaign.

To learn more about 401Gives, visit www.401Gives.org or email 401gives@uwri.org.