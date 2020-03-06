United Way of Rhode Island (UWRI) launches a new statewide giving campaign, 401Gives, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, with an ambitious goal to raise $1 million in one day. The campaign lifts up the essential contributions of more than 330 local nonprofits, while making it easy for Rhode Islanders to support them through an online donation platform.

Of the 330 nonprofits signed-up to participate, there are 25 from Newport and Middletown, according to a spokesman for the United Way.

Aquidneck Land Trust Child & Family Clean Ocean Access Confetti Foundation James L. Maher Center Lucy’s Hearth Newport Mental Health Norman Bird Sanctuary Potter League for Animals Newport Partnership for Families Boys and Girls Clubs of Newport County Choral Collective of Newport County Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center East Bay Community Action Program Hope Funds for Cancer Research Island Moving Company Newport Hospital Foundation, Inc. Newport Public Education Foundation Newport Restoration Foundation newportFILM Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island Rebuilding Together Greater Newport Sail Newport Sail To Prevail Turning Around Ministries, Inc.

“Every day, 18 percent of Rhode Island’s workforce goes to work in a nonprofit,” says Cortney Nicolato, President and CEO, UWRI in a statement. “They keep our neighbors safe and warm, they protect our environment, care for our grandparents, educate our kids, shelter our pets, and organize community events that contribute to the rich quality of life here in Rhode Island. Our call to action on Wednesday, April 1is simple: go to 401gives.org and choose the nonprofit(s) of your choice to show your support and donate.”

401Gives is powered by UWRI and supported by lead sponsors Blue Cross and Blue Shield of RI and FM Global. The Rhode Island Foundation has stepped in to match the first $50,000 raised on April 1. Throughout the day on April 1, participating nonprofits will compete for additional prizes, thanks to the generosity of National Grid, Oak Street Health, Cox Communications, Centreville Bank, Brave River Solutions and Citrin Cooperman (as of March 3, 2020).

“Nonprofits are the boots on the ground in Rhode Island, providing direct service and community building throughout the state,” said Neil D. Steinberg, President & CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation in a statement. “We’re excited to support this effort to grow the culture of philanthropy in Rhode Island by raising awareness and funds to support their work.”

Modeled after successful giving days in other parts of the country, 401Gives helps participating nonprofits share their stories and collect donations through GiveGab, a secure fundraising platform. UWRI has made the tool available to participating nonprofits, in addition to providing training and networking opportunities designed to help each nonprofit make the most of the 401Gives campaign.

“We know that Rhode Islanders want to help their neighbors – in a state as small as ours, we are all interconnected,” says Nicolato in the statement. “But knowing where or how to help isn’t always easy. 401Gives puts the opportunity to help right at our fingertips. It’s more than a day, it’s a movement.”

To learn more about 401Gives, visit www.401Gives.org or email 401gives@uwri.org.