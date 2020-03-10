This story was originally published at 10:24 pm on Monday. It has been updated.

What’s Up Newp first reported on Monday night that Newport would not host its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade this year due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

What’s Up Newp received a call from a City official on Monday night stating the decision had been made to cancel the 64th edition of the parade amid concerns over the coronavirus disease. What’s Up Newp then reached out to a contact in Rhode Island government who confirmed that Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) had recommended that the City cancel the parade out of an abundance of caution.

While organizers have not canceled the parade, City and State officials were reportedly working with the parade committee to cancel the event based on recommendations from RIDOH.

The Newport City official told us on Monday night that the official announcement canceling the parade was expected to be made on Tuesday morning in a joint announcement from the City of Newport, Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, and parade organizers.

UPDATE: City officials met on Tuesday morning to discuss the next steps in canceling the parade.

At the advice of City Solicitor, the Newport City Council will meet this evening in Emergency Session for the “purposes of discussing the possible revocation of the parade permit for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in light of the coronavirus outbreak and based on the recommendation of the Rhode Island Department of Health.”

The parade committee has announced that they would “never willfully cancel the parade”.

The Emergency Session, which will be held in Council Chamber at City Hall, will take place immediately after the previously scheduled Executive Session to discuss the School Committee vacancy. The Emergency Session is expected to begin shortly after 5 pm, is open the public, and public comment is welcome.

An official announcement from the City is expected after the Emergency Session.

What’s Up Newp apologizes for any confusion due to our reporting or during this process. It appears that the decision had been made on Monday by some local officials that the parade was to be canceled and that the official announcement would come this morning. With the parade not wanting to take the steps to cancel itself, the logistics of canceling the parade requires a longer process than what was expected.

This would be the first time the parade has ever been canceled.

The parade, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 14th, 2020, is a longstanding tradition in Newport, drawing thousands of attendees to line up along the parade route which makes its way from Broadway to to the heart of the Fifth Ward.

The move would come on the heels of Governor Raimondo declaring a state of emergency and similar St. Patrick’s Parade cancellations by officials in Boston, Massachusetts; Hartford, Connecticut; New Haven, Connecticut; and all across Ireland.

Pawtucket held its parade this past Saturday with some added precautions, WPRI reports.

As of now, New York City and Chicago still plans to host their Saint Patrick’s Day Parades.

As of Monday, 3 people were confirmed infected with coronavirus diseases in Rhode Island. Another 290 in Rhode Island have been instructed to self-quarantine because they had direct contact with a person with COVID-19.

This story is developing. What’s Up Newp will be following up on the impact this will have on local businesses, what restaurants and bars plan to do going forward, and other reaction throughout the day.