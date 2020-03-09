Newport will not host its Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade this year due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A source tells What’s Up Newp this evening that the decision has been made to cancel the 64th edition of the parade amid concerns over the coronavirus disease. This is the first time the parade has ever been canceled.

An official announcement is expected to be made on Tuesday morning by the the organizers, city, and other officials.

It is not possible to reschedule the parade to anytime in the near future, due to the uncertainties and lasting impact of COVID-19, according to our source.

The parade, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 14th, 2020, is a longstanding tradition in Newport, drawing thousands of attendees to line up along the parade route which makes its way from Broadway to to the heart of the Fifth Ward.

The move comes on the heels of Governor Raimondo declaring a state of emergency and similar St. Patrick’s Parade cancellations by officials in Boston, Massachusetts and all across Ireland. As of now, New York City still plans to host their annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 15th.

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

As of Monday, 3 people were confirmed infected with coronavirus diseases in Rhode Island. Another 290 in Rhode Island have been instructed to self-quarantine because they had direct contact with a person with COVID-19.

This story is developing. What’s Up Newp will be following up on the impact this will have on local businesses, what restaurants and bars plan to do going forward, and other reaction throughout the day.