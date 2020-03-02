We encourage you to visit our live blog for the latest updates and information on what impact COVID-19 is having on Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates. To help support our coverage, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter.

Two persons with underlying medical conditions are the first Rhode Islanders to die from COVID-related illness, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) confirmed today. One individual in their 80s died Friday, March 27, at night and the other individual in their 70s died today.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, will comment on the deaths at today’s media briefing at 1 PM. RIDOH will not be releasing any additional information about the deaths.

What’s Up Newp will carry the press conference live at 1 pm on our website.