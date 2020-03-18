The journalists at What’s Up Newp and What’s Up Rhode Island are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant local reporting about the coronavirus pandemic. We encourage you to visit our live blog for the latest updates and information on what impact COVID-19 is having on Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond. To help support our work and to keep this news free, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus (and more).

In the interest of keeping sailors, supporters and volunteers safe and healthy, the board of the C.Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta today announced that they have made the decision to postpone The Clagett due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta dates for the 18th Clagett Regatta are being rescheduled from June 16-21 to September 1-6, 2020.

“As a result of the current situation with the COVID -19 and after consultation with the Clagett board and the host facility at Sail Newport, we are moving the dates for the 18th Clagett Regatta from June 16-21 to September 1-6, 2020. We will have the same star studded coaching team and hope that sailors will be able to join us in Newport in September. We ask sailors to watch for updates on the Clagett website and social media. We are sorry if our new dates interfere with regattas scheduled elsewhere, but our new dates were the only ones open in the busy Newport sailing calendar,” said Clagett President and Co-Founder Judy Clagett McLennan in an announcement.

The 18th Clagett Regatta will have the 2.4mR class, the Martin 16 class and the Sonar class racing in the two day coaching clinic and three day regatta.

- Advertisement -

The Notice of Race and entry are available and sailors can find all the information for entry to the 2020 Clagett Regatta at the following link https://clagettregatta.org/Information



For more information about The Clagett visit: www.clagettregatta.org orfollow the Clagett on Instagram @clagett_regatta or on Facebook @ClagettRegatta.