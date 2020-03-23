What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Dr. Alexander-Scott today made announcements about the state’s response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Domestic travel: Beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday, anyone returning to Rhode Island by plane (with the exception of public safety, health care professionals and pilots) must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days. The Governor also reiterated that Rhode Island residents who work in another state must work from home if possible. Rhode Island businesses with employees who are residents of another state must make every attempt to let those employees work from home.

Primary: Today the Governor will sign an executive order moving the date of the Rhode Island primary to June 2 for what will likely be a primarily mail ballot election.

The Governor also reiterated that all recreation and entertainment facilities as well as close-contact businesses must close their in-person operations by 5 p.m. today. This includes theaters, cinemas, sporting events, bowling alleys, gyms, fitness centers, hair salons and barbershops, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlors.

The Governor announced today that Rhode Island has 23 additional cases of COVID-19. These people range in age from their 20s to their 90s. Among these 23 people, individuals reported travel to a number of domestic locations, including New York, New Jersey, and Utah. This brings Rhode Island’s case count to 106. Of Rhode Island’s 106 cases, 47 cases involved recent travel (33 domestic, 14 international). The travel histories of 15 additional people are being investigated. (These 15 people are a part of the 106 total.)

Data

Rhode Island COVID-19 data is available online.

Distribution by county:

Bristol County: 4

Kent County: 7

Newport County: 10

Providence County: 75

Washington County: 10

Distribution by age:

0-9: 2

10-19: 4

20-29: 17

30-39: 18

40-49: 19

50-59: 21

60-69: 12

70-79: 11

80-89: 0

90 and older: 2

Number of people who had negative test results at RIDOH’s State Health Laboratories: 1,120

Number of people for whom tests are pending at RIDOH’s State Health Laboratories: 77

Number of people who are currently instructed to self-quarantine in Rhode Island: approximately 3,000

Data notes:

Hospital laboratories and private laboratories are now testing for COVID-19. The number of positives reported above includes all positives from all laboratories for Rhode Islanders. However, the number of negative and pending test results are only for RIDOH’s State Health Laboratories. A unified data collection process for negative and pending test results is being developed. (Individual patients are being notified directly by their healthcare providers of negative test results.)

The county level data has been adjusted slightly from previous days based on updated address information received from patients.

Key messages for the public

If you have traveled anywhere internationally in the last 14 days, self-quarantine for 14 days. That means do not go to work or school and stay at home.

Avoid all crowded places, large events, and mass gatherings. This is social distancing. However, people should continue doing essential errands (such as going to the grocery store).

Through March 30th, there will be no on-site food consumption for restaurants, bars, coffee shops, or other food establishments in Rhode Island. (Establishments with a food license can continue to conduct pick-up, drive-thru and delivery only.)

Due to the closure of schools, free “Grab and Go” meals are available for children throughout Rhode Island. More information is available online.

Whenever possible, avoid close personal contact with people in public. When greeting people avoid handshakes and hugs. Additional guidance is available from CDC.

People without symptoms should not be tested for COVID-19. Testing individuals with no symptoms is not recommended by CDC.

People who think they have COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider. These people should not go directly to a healthcare facility without first calling a healthcare provider (unless they are experiencing a medical emergency). Healthcare providers have a dedicated number that they are then using to consult with RIDOH on potential COVID-19 cases.

Early data suggest that older adults are twice as likely to experience serious COVID-19 illness. RIDOH is reiterating CDC’s guidance for people older than 60 years of age:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

When greeting people avoid handshakes and hugs.

Be sure you have over-the-counter medicines and medical supplies (tissues, etc.) to treat fever and other symptoms. Most people will be able to recover from COVID-19 at home.

Pay attention for potential COVID-19 symptoms including, fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you feel like you are developing symptoms, call your doctor.

More information is available from CDC.

People with general, non-medical questions about COVID-19 can visit www.health.ri.gov/covid, write to RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov, or call 401-222-8022. This is the COVID-19 Hotline that RIDOH has available to the public. The Hotline will be staffed this weekend from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm both Saturday and Sunday. (After hours people are being directed to call 211.)

Everyone can help stop the spread of viruses in Rhode Island.