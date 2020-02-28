What’s up in Newport County this weekend: February 28 – March 1

Support our local, independent online news organization. Become a What’s Up Newp Supporter today!

Happening Out There Today

Friday, February 28th

Things To Do

10 am – Community Zumba Class at MLK Center

12 pm – Coffee with a Cop at Jamestown Housing Authority

4 pm – Eat for COA – Bar and Board Bistro

4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center

5 pm – Winter Exhibitions Opening Reception at Newport Art Museum

6:30 pm – An Evening with Mirabella Franciacorta at Forty 1 North

7 pm – Open Rehearsal at Island Moving Company

7 pm – Paint Nite: The Sound of Colour at O’brien’s Pub

7 pm – Teachings from Foster Perry at Island Herron Yoga

8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm

Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Soapbox Saints at 8 pm

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm

Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait of A Lady on Fire at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Jo’s Bistro – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm

Lil Bear Sports Pub – Wicked Acoustic at 9 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Beyond Blonde at 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to The Bee Gees & Beyond at 10 pm

Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays: Big Lux w/ Special Guest Sarah LuAnn Thompson at 6 pm

One Pelham East – Brick Park Band at 10 pm

Parlor Newport – Live music at 9 pm

Pub at Two Mile Corner – Off Kilter at 8:30 pm

RipTide Sports Grille – 50 Purple at 7:30 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm

Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm

Tiverton Casino Hotel – The Instructors at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm

Zelda’s Newport – John Erikson at 9 pm

