What’s up in Newport County this weekend: February 28 – March 1

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend
Friday, February 28th
Things To Do
- 10 am – Community Zumba Class at MLK Center
- 12 pm – Coffee with a Cop at Jamestown Housing Authority
- 4 pm – Eat for COA – Bar and Board Bistro
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
- 5 pm – Winter Exhibitions Opening Reception at Newport Art Museum
- 6:30 pm – An Evening with Mirabella Franciacorta at Forty 1 North
- 7 pm – Open Rehearsal at Island Moving Company
- 7 pm – Paint Nite: The Sound of Colour at O’brien’s Pub
- 7 pm – Teachings from Foster Perry at Island Herron Yoga
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Soapbox Saints at 8 pm
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait of A Lady on Fire at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Jo’s Bistro – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Lil Bear Sports Pub – Wicked Acoustic at 9 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Beyond Blonde at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to The Bee Gees & Beyond at 10 pm
- Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays: Big Lux w/ Special Guest Sarah LuAnn Thompson at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Brick Park Band at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – Live music at 9 pm
- Pub at Two Mile Corner – Off Kilter at 8:30 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille – 50 Purple at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
- Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – The Instructors at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s Newport – John Erikson at 9 pm
City & Government Calendar
- Nothing scheduled at this time.
Saturday, February 29th
Things To Do
- 8 am – Rhode Island NATS Classical Auditions 2020 at Salve Regina University
- 9 am to 12:30 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach Rotunda
- 9 am – North U Tactics Seminar at Sail Newport
- 10 am – Middletown High School Music Department Mattress Fundraiser at Middletown High School
- 2 pm – Winter Speaker Series: David Borton at Newport Art Museum
- 2 pm – Atwater-Donnelly Duo at Newport Public Library
- 2 pm – Barnes and Noble Book Event: “The Remarriage Manual”
- 2 pm – Jigsaw Puzzle Swap at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 2 pm – Get A Clue: A Young Reader Interactive Event at Barnes & Noble
- 3 pm – Cheese Masterclass and Cheese Pairing Dinner at The Vanderbilt
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
- 6 pm – Tell Newport: The Leapat Newport Blues Cafe
- 6 pm – Newport Apokreatiko Glendi – Greek Dance at Wyndham Newport at the Atlantic Resort
- 6 pm – BINGO Family Fun Night at The Pennfield School
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Paula Clare Band at 8:30 pm
- Bar & Board – DJ Nook at 9:30 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Common Fence Music – Drumming Workshop with Zili Misik at 3 pm, Caribbean Carnival Celebration with Zili Misik at 8 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Live music at 9 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Chelley Knight from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait Of A Lady On Fire at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Spare Change Band at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Nasty at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Sugar at 10 pm
- Newport Public Library – Atwater-Donnelly Duo at 2 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, The Jeff Rosen Band at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport –Pumpkin Head Ted at 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille – Digg It at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
- Surf Club –Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Bill McGoldrick at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Last Dueling Pianos Winter Special at 9 pm
- Tremblay’s Island Park Bar & Grille – Kleensl8 rocks Tremblay’s on Leap Year! at 9 pm
- Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
City & Government Calendar
- Nothing scheduled at this time.
Sunday, March 1st
Registration for Summer Arts Camps at the Jamestown Arts Center opens on March 1st
New interpretive tour at The Breakers begins March 1st
Irish tenor Ronan Tynan to perform at Jane Pickens Theater on March 1st
Things To Do
- 43rd Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month gets underway
- 11 am – 2020 Newport Wedding Show
- 12 pm – Pre- Concert Guitar Workshop with Hiroya Tsukamoto at Tiverton Four Corners Art Center
- 2 pm –SPS Art Show at St. Philomena School
- 2 pm – Concert – Hiroya Tsukamoto: Acoustic Guitarist at Tiverton Four Corners Arts Center
- 3 pm – Ronan Tynan at Jane Pickens Theater
- 3 pm – Midnight Bridge at General’s Crossing Brewhouse
- 3 pm – Gear up for Spring: Womens Cycling 101 & Roadside Maintenance at Ten Speed Spokes
- 3 pm – Markward Music Lecture Series at Redwood Library
- 3 pm – Children’s Workshop and Birthday Celebration at The Pennfield School
- 7:30 pm – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
43rd Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities
- 9 am to 1 pm – Green Eggs & Ham Brunch at Hibernian Hall
- 1 pm to 4 pm – Shannachie Performance at Hiberinan Hall
- 3 pm – Ronan Tynan performance at Jane Pickens Theater
- 6 pm to 9 pm – Traditional Irish Music Sessions at Fastnet Pub
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Cards Against Humanity from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Ronan Tynan at 3 pm, Portrait Of A Lady on Fire at 7:30 pm
- Jo’s American Bistro –The Playboys at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Anthony Geraci & Boston Blues All Stars from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Sean Rivers at 7 pm
- Tiverton Four Corners Arts Center – Concert – Hiroya Tsukamoto: Acoustic Guitarist at 2 pm
City & Government Calendar
- Nothing scheduled at this time.
