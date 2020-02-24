What’s up in Newport County this week: February 24 – March 2

By
Ryan Belmore
-
Irish tenor Ronan Tynan to perform at Jane Pickens Theater on March 1st



Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.

Monday, February 24th

Skill for Rhode Island’s Future, Lifespan hosting hiring event on February 24th

Preview: Agenda for Newport Zoning Board of Review Meeting (Feb. 24)

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
  • Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait Of A Lady on Fire at 4 pm, Fantastic Fungi at 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

City & Government Calendar

Tuesday, February 25th

International Save A Life Tour will visit Rogers High School on February 25th

First North End Urban Plan Public Forum slated for February 25th, public welcome

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait Of A Lady On Fire at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Swinglane at 8 pm

City & Government Calendar

Wednesday, February 26th

Preview: Newport City Council Agenda (Feb. 26)

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government Calendar

Thursday, February 27th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government Calendar

Friday, February 28th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Soapbox Saints at 8 pm
  • Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – To be announced
  • Jo’s Bistro – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Lil Bear Sports Pub – Wicked Acoustic at 9 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Beyond Blonde at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to The Bee Gees & Beyond at 10 pm
  • Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays: Big Lux w/ Special Guest Sarah LuAnn Thompson at 6 pm
  • One Pelham East – Brick Park Band at 10 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Live music at 9 pm
  • Pub at Two Mile Corner – Off Kilter at 8:30 pm
  • RipTide Sports Grille – 50 Purple at 7:30 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
  • Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – The Instructors at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s Newport – John Erikson at 9 pm

City & Government Calendar

Saturday, February 29th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Paula Clare Band at 8:30 pm
  • Bar & Board – DJ Nook at 9:30 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Common Fence Music – Drumming Workshop with Zili Misik at 3 pm, Caribbean Carnival Celebration with Zili Misik at 8 pm
  • Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Live music at 9 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Chelley Knight from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – To be announced
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Spare Change Band at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Nasty at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Sugar at 10 pm
  • Newport Public Library – Atwater-Donnelly Duo at 2 pm
  • One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, The Jeff Rosen Band at 10 pm
  • Parlor Newport –Pumpkin Head Ted at 10 pm
  • RipTide Sports Grille – Digg It at 7:30 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
  • Surf Club –Sean Rivers at 9 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Bill McGoldrick at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Last Dueling Pianos Winter Special at 9 pm
  • Tremblay’s Island Park Bar & Grille – Kleensl8 rocks Tremblay’s on Leap Year! at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am

City & Government Calendar

Sunday, March 1st

Registration for Summer Arts Camps at the Jamestown Arts Center opens on March 1st

New interpretive tour at The Breakers begins March 1st

Irish tenor Ronan Tynan to perform at Jane Pickens Theater on March 1st

Things To Do

43rd Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Cards Against Humanity from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Ronan Tynan at 3 pm
  • Jo’s American Bistro –The Playboys at 5:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Anthony Geraci & Boston Blues All Stars from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Sean Rivers at 7 pm
  • Tiverton Four Corners Arts Center – Concert – Hiroya Tsukamoto: Acoustic Guitarist at 2 pm

City & Government Calendar

Monday, March 2nd

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
  • Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater –  To be announced
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

City & Government Calendar

