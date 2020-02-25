The Ritz-Carlton becomes Official Hotel Partner of International Tennis Hall of Fame

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company and the International Tennis Hall of Fame announced today a new collaboration with the hotel brand becoming the Official Hotel Partner of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

According to a press release from the International Tennis Hall Of Fame, “the joint effort brings together two brands with a shared passion for excellence and for delivering meaningful experiences”.

“Special culinary experiences created by The Ritz-Carlton for International Tennis Hall of Fame events will be a highlight of the collaboration activation, exemplifying the brand’s commitment to delivering truly singular experiences,” the release states.

- Advertisement -

The International Tennis Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving tennis history and celebrating its most inspiring champions and moments. Through the new collaboration, The Ritz-Carlton will enhance the Hall of Fame’s premier events within that mission by serving as a culinary consultant on celebrations throughout the year.

Additionally, the collaboration will provide exclusive access and special experiences at Hall of Fame events for members of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s loyalty travel program, which includes The Ritz-Carlton. The Ritz-Carlton branding will also be featured prominently at the Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement Weekend in Newport, R.I. and at the Legends Ball, an annual benefit for the Hall of Fame in New York City, as well as on International Tennis Hall of Fame materials throughout the year.

“We are delighted to have The Ritz-Carlton as the official hotel of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. We share a commitment to excellence. By collaborating we will be able to serve both of our customer bases in that fashion and we will also introduce the Hall of Fame’s mission and programs to a new, like-minded audience,” stated International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO Todd Martin in a statement.

“We are thrilled that the International Tennis Hall of Fame has welcomed The Ritz-Carlton as its official hotel partner. We look forward to working together to create unique and lasting memories for our guests and the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s inductees and visitors,” stated Donna McNamara, Marriott International’s Vice President of Luxury Brand Management and Marketing for The Americas in a statement.

The new collaboration will debut during the 2020 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend, July 17 – 19 in Newport, Rhode Island.