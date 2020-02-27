The Hilb Group acquires certain assets of D. F. Dwyer & Associates

The Hilb Group, LLC, a Richmond, Virginia based insurance agency, announced today that it has acquired certain assets of Newport-based D. F. Dwyer & Associates, LLC .

The D.F. Dwyer Insurance Agency was founded in 1962, by Daniel F. Dwyer, Jr. The first office was located on Spring Street, but later relocated to 59 Bellevue Avenue where it remained from 1968-1979. In 1979 Mr. Dwyer, along with a group of local businessmen, purchased the Muenchinger-King Building which has since been home to the agency’s Newport office.

In 1983, Daniel F. Dwyer, III (Dan Jr.’s son) joined the family business and established his Nationwide Agent status the following year. In 2011, Dan (III) opened an additional office in Portsmouth at 2623 East Main Road, and sister Shannon Dwyer Shea came on-board to manage this location. In 2017, Dan (III) opened an additional office on Narragansett Avenue in Jamestown.

- Advertisement -

According to The Hilb Group, Dan Dwyer, Agency Leader of D.F. Dwyer and his associates will join the growing team of The Hilb Group New England.

“D.F. Dwyer will complement and strengthen The Hilb Group’s property & casualty capabilities in the New England region,” a announcement from The Hilb Group states.

The transaction became effective February 1, 2020.

The Hilb Group

According to the announcement from The Hilb Group, The Hilb Group is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of global investment firm, The Carlyle Group. THG seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 90 offices in 20 states.

The Hilb Group, LLC. (PRNewsFoto/The Hilb Group, LLC)

A request for comment from Daniel F. Dwyer (III) was not immediately responded to on Thursday.