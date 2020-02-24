Skill for Rhode Island’s Future, Lifespan hosting hiring event on February 24th

Sponsored Job Listing

Newport Hospital is a state-of-the-art, award-winning health care facility in the city-by-the-sea that offers a wide array of services to the community. In addition to an emergency department that treats patients from Newport and surrounding towns, the hospital provides diagnostic and surgical services.

Join Skills for Rhode Island’s Future (SkillsRI) and Lifespan recruiters Monday, February 24, 2020 from 1:00-6:00pm on-site at Newport Hospital to interview for the following job opportunities:

- Advertisement -



Medical Assistant

All essential functions performed in this position reflect the age-specific needs of the geriatric, adult, adolescent, and pediatric patient. Medical Assistants foster patient and family centered care and nursing services in accordance with the Lifespan’s mission, vision, values, with consideration of the life span, including all developmental stages as well as cultural patterns.

Medical Assistants perform pre-visit planning, prepares patients for examination and treatment, takes vital signs, weighs patients and records results in patient charts, performs various testing procedures, assists physician with examinations, administers vaccines, completes all appropriate follow up, and performs other Medical Assistant related duties as assigned.



Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Under the supervision of the Registered Nurse and within Hospital and department policies and procedures, Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) support in caring for patients and/or families. CNA’s monitor and record vital signs, intake and outputs, reinforce basic health/hygiene, mobility, and patient teaching, demonstrates understanding of the medical record and on-line documentation policies, serves as a patient/family advocate, demonstrates ability to perform responsibilities in emergency/code situations, and performs other Nursing Assistant related duties as assigned.

For more info and to register, click here.