SEA Corp awarded two multi-million dollar contracts from Navy

Systems Engineering Associates Corporation (SEA CORP) of Middletown announced on Wednesday that they have been awarded two significant contracts.

SEA CORP one of 40 companies awarded a $982 million multiple award contract for the advancement of the unmanned surface vehicles family of systems

On 7 February 2020, SEA CORP was one of 40 contractors awarded a ten-year, $982 million Multiple Award Contract (MAC) from the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) headquartered in Washington, D.C. Under this MAC contract, SEA CORP will offer solutions to the U.S. Navy to help maintain and modernize its Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV).

Work performed under this contract will span six functional areas including: 1) payloads, 2) non-payload sensors, 3) mission support systems, 4) autonomy and vehicle control systems, 5) ashore and host platform elements, and 6) logistics and sustainment.

“This MAC award will allow SEA CORP to pursue opportunities in advancement of USV capabilities through support for payload integration, automation improvements, launch/recovery, cybersecurity, comms and general lifecycle support. ” SEA CORP Surface/Undersea Tech Integration Business Area Manager Rob Anton commented in a statement. “We look forward to applying our diverse engineering expertise to further develop and maintain our Navy’s edge in a wide variety of unmanned at-sea defense systems.”

SEA Corp awarded $20.3 million contract to support Navy Virgina and Columbia Class Special Projects and Payloads

Systems Engineering Associates Corporation (SEA CORP) has just been awarded a five-year, $20.3 million follow-on contract from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) in Newport to support the Combat Systems Department, Code 25. Under this new contract, SEA CORP will continue to provide advanced systems engineering, design, and test and evaluation to support submarine rapid improvement efforts.

This award represents incumbent work for SEA CORP in key areas that the company has been working in for over 30 years. SEA CORP, as the prime contractor, will coordinate services to NUWC along with its subcontractors.

“SEA CORP is happy to have the opportunity to continue to support NUWC and the VIRGINIA & COLUMBIA Class programs. The goal of this effort is to rapidly assess the design and operation, recommend system design and operational changes with a primary objective of improving the VIRGINIA Class and COLUMBIA Class submarine performance and payload employment capabilities. This award is the result of the hard work of SEA CORP employees who continue to provide the very best in systems engineering and test and evaluation of submarine non propulsion electronics systems,” said SEA CORP VA/OR Engineering Business Area Manager Bill Blackburn in a statement.

SEA CORP, a veteran-owned business, was founded in 1981 and is based in the Aquidneck Corporate Park in Middletown.