The following are upcoming programs and events that adults can enjoy at the Tiverton Public Library in March.

Monday, March 2nd, 6:30-8:00pm

Evening with the Author: Health Care Revolt with Dr. Michael Fine

Michael Fine, MD, will be here to discuss his book, Health Care Revolt: How to Organize, Build a Health Care System, and Resuscitate Democracy—All at the Same Time. Health Care Revolt looks around the world for examples of health care systems that are effective and affordable, pictures such a system for the United States, and creates a practical playbook for a political revolution in health care that will allow the nation to protect health while strengthening democracy.



Wednesday, March 4th, 5:30-7:30pm

Quilt Club

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, you are welcome to come and work on your own projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts. Get project ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Quilters of all skills/abilities are welcome. Must bring your own projects and supplies.



Wednesday, March 11th, 6:00-7:30pm

Cookbook Club

A book club with a tasty twist! We read cookbooks and come together to share the tasty recipes that lie inside their pages. This month, we are discussing and sampling recipes from Mexican cookbooks. Register online at shorturl.at/diyU1 or contact Deb at 401-625-6796 ext. 121 for more information.



Tuesday, March 17th, 5:30-8:00pm

Adult Knitting Meet-Up

Join us on the third Tuesday of the month to meet and socialize with local knitters. Must bring your own projects and supplies.



Wednesday, March 18th, 6:00-7:00pm

Tiverton Public Library Evening Book Group

Tiverton Public Library is proud to announce a new EVENING edition of our popular daytime book discussion. Here’s your chance to become a founding member of this new group! This month, we will be reading Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom by David W. Blight. Refreshments will be served. Books are available for checkout at the Tiverton Public Library.



Monday, March 23rd, 6:30-8:00pm

Evening with the Authors: It’s Just the Way It Was with Joe Broadmeadow and Brendan Doherty

Brendan Doherty (former Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police) and Joe Broadmeadow (Retired Captain from East Providence Police) will discuss their new book, It’s Just the Way It Was: Inside the War on the New England Mob and Other Stories. Doherty and Broadmeadow take you inside the investigations, covert surveillance, and murky world of informants in the war against organized crime.



Wednesday, March 25th, 6:00-8:00pm

Free Movie: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Join us for a showing of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019; Rated PG; 1h, 49min) on the big screen! Popcorn and drinks are provided; outside snacks are also welcome!



Thursday, March 26th, 4:00-6:00pm

Painting Landscapes

In this 2-hour session, local artist John Irwin will take you step by step through the process of starting a landscape painting and deciding when it is finished. All materials will be supplied. Registration opens on March 19th at 4:00pm. No exceptions. You can register in person, online at tivertonlibrary.org, or by calling 401-625-6796 after 4:00pm on March 19th.



Saturday, March 28th, 2:00-3:00pm

Remaining Calm in the Storm: Overcoming Stress with Meditation

Stress is a widespread state of mind that thwarts our ability to enjoy life and robs our ability to experience peace of mind and revel in happiness. There is a simple, yet profound, alternative: meditation. This session will be led by Gen Kelsang Chokyi, Buddhist nun and Resident Teacher at Atisha Kadampa Buddhist Center (AKBC) in Providence, RI. Everyone is welcome, and no meditation experience is necessary to learn and benefit!



Monday, March 30th, 7:00-8:00pm

Living Literature Presents Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore

Reading Across RI 2020 has chosen Rising: Dispatches from the New American

Shore by Elizabeth Rush for it’s statewide read, and Living Literature has again created a presentation to supplement the reading experience for this signature program of the Rhode Island Center for the Book. This year, two performers will recreate the voices and events of this nonfiction book in a 50-minute, readers theatre experience, which is made possible, in part, by a gift from Pawtucket Credit Union, along with support from generous Living Literature donors.



Tuesday, March 31st, 6:30pm, Community Room

Chasing Chocolate from Mesoamerica to Rhode Island

Join us for the 3rd Annual John Fitzgerald Memorial History Program. This lecture will be presented by Geralyn Ducati. Free chocolate samples will be provided. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Tiverton Libraries with the Rhode Island Historical Society.