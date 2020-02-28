Rescue Me: 5 pets in need of loving homes this week

It’s Friday, which means it’s time again to highlight some pretty awesome (and adorable pets) from the Potter League For Animals.

If you’re looking to give the right dog, cat or other companion animal a “furever home”, these five are ready to love and be loved.

I am Houdini. I’m a 5-month-old male domestic shorthair.

My name is Graham Cracker. I am a Male Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix. I’m about 6 years old.

My name is Keewee. I’m a one-year-old male American Guinea Pig.

Hello, my name is Chad. I am a Male Mixed Breed (Medium). I am 4 months old.

My name is Smudge. I’m approximately 11 years old and I’m a male Maine Coon/Mix.

All animals featured in this week’s highlight are currently available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals. Browse all available animals here and find more information about the adoption process here. Scroll on to the stars of this week’s Rescue Me! Highlight.

(All photos via Potter League for Animals)