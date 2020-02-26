Rep. Canario and Rep. Edwards deliver legislative grant to Portsmouth Police Department

Rep. Dennis M. Canario (D-Dist. 71, Portsmouth, Little Compton, Tiverton) and House Majority Whip John G. Edwards (D-Dist. 70, Tiverton, Portsmouth) recently delivered a legislative grant to the Portsmouth Police Department that will be used to buy equipment that aids the department’s Accident Reconstruction Team.

“The dedicated officers of the Portsmouth Police Department protect and serve the residents of Portsmouth with distinction and honor every single day. It is my pleasure to help the department secure an important piece of equipment that will assist in their investigations for many years to come,” said Representative Canario in a statement.

“This equipment will help the Portsmouth Police Department to operate on a more efficient basis, ensuring that the people of Portsmouth are receiving top-quality service from their police department. It is a privilege to help them effectively serve our residents and I commend every officer for their dedication to the people of Portsmouth,” said Representative Edwards in a statement.

The $11,000 legislative grant will be used to purchase a measurement scanning and mapping tool that is commonly referred to as a total station. This toll will allow for accurate measurements of serious motor vehicle accident scenes and can also be utilized to map crime scenes. This will make investigations for more efficient for the department.