‘Plaisance’ on Ledge Road sells for $9.4 million

Today’s sale of ‘Plaisance’ marks highest residential sale in Newport recorded by the Statewide MLS since November 2017. It also marks the highest recorded residential sale on Aquidneck Island and in Newport County since that date.*

Lila Delman Real Estate announced today the record breaking sale of ‘Plaisance’, 41 Ledge Road, in Newport for $9,400,000.

Kim Doherty, Lila Delman Sales Associate, represented the seller while Annie Becker, Lila Delman Associate Broker, represented the buyer.

This is the second time Kim Doherty and Lila Delman Real Estate have sold ‘Plaisance’, according to Lila Delman Real Estate. The property first traded in October 2014 for $5,000,000. Similarly, Lila Delman Associates represented both the buyer and the seller in that transaction.

Statewide, this transaction is the highest sale since November 2019, when Lila Delman Real Estate sold 10 Bluff Avenue in Watch Hill for a historic $17,600,000.

2019 proudly marked Lila Delman’s 11th consecutive year as the statewide leader of sales over $1,000,000. In Newport County, Lila Delman closed $50,000,000 more in sales volume than its closest competitor.*

2020 is proving to be equally as strong for the firm, which currently maintains the highest market share of sold properties, across all price-points and specific to $1,000,000+ properties, in Newport and Newport County.*

“Waterfront estates in Newport are rare to come to market and always a pleasure to represent such spectacular properties,” commented Kim Doherty in a statement. “It is a privilege to be able to match buyers and sellers in a successful transaction – the sale of ‘Plaisance’ being a perfect example of this!”

“Today’s luxury buyers are more informed, discerning and excited about the value of coastal Rhode Island than ever before,” added Annie Becker in a statement. “My clients and I explored a variety of offerings in Newport before landing on ‘Plaisance’, which provided a turnkey solution in an unparalleled setting.”

Sited along Newport’s famed Cliff Walk overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, ‘Plaisance’ is a magnificent oceanfront estate at Newport’s southern end, featuring a sandy beach and glorious sunsets. Completely restored to the highest level, this gracious home incorporates all the requirements of modern living while maintaining an elegance of yesteryear.

The main manor house measures 6,500 square feet, with an additional 3,200 square foot carriage house on-site. The property boasts six bedrooms and six and two half bathrooms. The spectacular views reaching from Newport’s iconic coastline to Block Island are enjoyed from nearly every room.

*2019 Newport County metrics include MLS & non-MLS sales. All other representations are based on information from the Rhode Island State Wide MLS for the period of January 1, 1993 – February 23, 2020. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market.