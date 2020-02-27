Pell Center and League of Women Voters to celebrate centennial of women’s suffrage with public lecture

The Pell Center at Salve Regina University and the League of Women Voters, Newport County announced today that they will host Susan Ware, historian and leading feminist biographer to present “Why They Marched: Celebrating the Centennial of Women’s Suffrage” on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 as part of the Pell Center’s spring lecture series.

The lecture will be held at Salve Regina University’s Bazarsky Lecture Hall in the O’Hare Academic Building at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. Registration and more information can be found on the Pell Center’s Eventbrite page.

The struggle for women’s suffrage raised fundamental questions about women’s roles in politics and modern life, the relationship between citizenship and voting rights, and more. Ware’s lecture, “Why They Marched,” will uncover a diverse account of one of the most significant moments of political mobilization in American history.

- Advertisement -

“The League of Women Voters, Newport County is thrilled to partner with the Pell Center and Salve Regina University to bring Susan Ware, the highly respected and celebrated feminist historian and biographer to speak in Newport,” said Susan Wells, President of the Newport County League of Women Voters in a statement. In 2020, the League salutes those who made the ratification of the 19th amendment one hundred years ago, a reality. They also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. League of Women Voters and honor those who carry on the fight for equal rights and justice for all today.

Ware is a pioneer in the field of women’s history and is the author and editor of numerous books on 20th-century U.S. history. She serves as the general editor of American National Biography and is currently the honorary women’s suffrage centennial historian at the Schlesinger Library on the History of Women in America at Harvard University’s Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study. The Library of America will publish her edited anthology “American Women’s Suffrage: Voices from the Long Struggle for the Vote, 1776-1965” in July. She also serves as a historical consultant to the American Experience documentary “The Vote.”