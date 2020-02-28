Obituary for George Peter Bowab

PORTSMOUTH – George P. Bowab (MMCA, USN, Ret.), 91, of Portsmouth RI, peacefully passed away, February 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.



Born May 13, 1928, in Pawtucket, RI, he was the son of the late Joseph M Bowab and the late Sarah (Glancy) Bowab.



George enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 and served over 20 years, spanning World War II, Korea, and Vietnam wars. During his tours of duty, he was a proud crew member of the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt (CVB-42), USS H. J. Thomas (DDR-833), USS MC Caffery (DDR-860), USS Hammerberg (DE-1015) ships. George continued to work for the government for another 20 years and retired as a civilian from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in NH.



George was a loving, father, grandfather, uncle, and brother, and loved spending time with his family and friends.



He is survived by his four children, George Mark Bowab of Brockton, MA, Cheryl Burns and husband Tony of Boscawen NH, Cynthia Bowab and husband Christopher Palmer of Sudbury, MA, and Pamela McCosh and husband Brian of West Bridgewater, MA. He is also survived by his three siblings Michael Bowab, Janice Hallal, Janet Bowab, stepdaughter Janine Moran of Portsmouth, NH, and 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Bowab.



A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 10-12 p.m., with a memorial service at 12 p.m., in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, in Portsmouth. Family and close friends are invited to attend.



Burial with military honors will be held immediately following in Portsmouth Cemetery, Turnpike Avenue in Portsmouth.

