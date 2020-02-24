Obituary for Eugenia (Del Nigro) Gormly

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Eugenia “Jenny” Gormly, 99, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Eugenia was born in Providence, RI, to Biagio Del Nigro and Prizziosa Mancini and is the wife of the late Henry Gormly, Jr.



Throughout her life, Jenny enjoyed spending lots of time with her family, especially at family gatherings, parties, and other events; she also enjoyed playing Bingo, an evening out at Foxwoods, and gardening. Jenny worked as a seamstress in Fall River for various companies and became a member of the Ladies Garment Workers Union.



Jenny leaves behind her two loving sons, Henry Gormly III, William Gormly, her granddaughter Susan Barlow and her husband, Charles, her great-granddaughter, Katie Barlow, her sister-in-law, Anna Czerwonka and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and husband, Henry, Jenny was predeceased by her siblings, Salvatore, Carmella, Theresa, Armando and Evelyn.



The family would like to give a special thank you to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice for their continuous care of their mother, and to the doctors and nurses at the Linden Tree Family Health Center and South Coast Health Groups. Calling hours for Eugenia will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 9:30am to11:00am in Connor’s Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth, RI, 02871. Services for Eugenia will also be held at Connor’s Funeral Home immediately following calling hours at 11:00am with burial to follow at St. Columba Cemetery’s Chapel, 465 Browns Lane, Middletown, RI, 02842

