Obituary for Christine R. Shultz

Christine Vieira Shultz, 76, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on February 20th, 2020 in St. Clare-Newport.

Christine was born in Newport, RI to Manual and Marion (Rose) Baptista on August 8th, 1943. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1961. She enjoyed traveling, music, shopping and socializing with friends and family. She was an active member in St. Mary’s Church.

Christine is survived by her husband, Tony Shultz, of Portsmouth RI, children Rick and Cathy Linares, Chris and Melissa Vieira, her siblings Joseph and Anne Baptista, Linda Nalle, stepchildren Robert and Pamela Gay, Shaun Shultz, Mike and Dina Pimentel. She had 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, George W. Vieira IV. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 26th in Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave, Middletown at 12:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Fund, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

