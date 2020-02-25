Now Hiring: 105+ job opportunities in and around Newport

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in and around Newport!
All job opportunities are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted or confirmed available within the last seven days.
Featured Job Listings
- 2020 Census – Job Opportunities
- 22 Bowen’s – Busser – 22 Bowen’s Restaurant
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- ‘Merian Mule – Part Time Beverage Sampler / Brand Ambassador
- Admiral Weaver inn – Bed and Breakfast / Housekeeping – Maid
- Advance America – Customer Service Representative
- Advantage Solutions – Part Time Event Specialist
- ARC Real Estate Partners – Car Collections Care Technician
- Attwater/Gilded/Cliffside – Guest Experience Associates
- Auntie Schelle’s Pet Services – Dog Walker – Aquidneck Island
- Bagel Boys – Front Counter Help
- Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician
- BankNewport – Call Center Representative
- Bar & Board Bistro – Breakfast and Lunch Cooks
- Beech Tree Inn & Cottage – Assistant Innkeeper
- Binge BBQ – Counter Person
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – Meat Clerk Job
- Bowen’s Wharf – Parking Lot Attendant
- Castle Hill Inn – Banquet Bartender
- Chesapeake Nautical Cruises – Yacht Broker
- Child & Family Services of Newport County – Elders Case Manager- Spanish Speaking Preferred
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- Community Health Center – Project Manager–Weitzman Institute (Full Time)
- Conanicut Marina – Deckhands
- CW Resources – Snow Laborer – Newport, RI
- Diegos Mexican Restaurant – Server and Bartender
- Digs Design Company – Associate Interior Designer
- Dutch Harbor Boatyard – Yard Hand at Dutch Harbor Boatyard
- East Bay Community Action Program – Intake Specialist (EBCAP0673)
- Embrace Home Loans – Direct Marketing/Mail Campaign Manager – #1084
- Family Service of RI – Compliance and Program Coordinator – Lucy’s Hearth – 2113
- Farmscapes – CROP MANAGER
- Frazzleberries Country Store – Frazzleberries Retail Sales and Visual Merchandising
- Gansett Cruises –Sales- Ticket Booth-Newport, RI
- Gas Lamp Grille – Server, Waiters and Waitresses
- Gurney’s Inn Resort & Spa – Front Office Manager
- Hammetts Hotel – Sales Coordinator/Reservations Agent
- Helly Hansen/Life Is Good – Retail Sales/Key Holder
- Hertz – Branch Manager Trainee
- Hooley/Resails – Industrial Sewer
- Howard Johnson Inn – Laundry Attendant
- Ida Lewis Yacht Club –Bartender
- IDC – Legal/Personal Assistant
- IntellecTechs – ID Card Specialist (PART TIME ON CALL)
- International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Executive Assistant to CEO
- J22 – Servers: J22 Tap&Table
- Jackson Hewitt – Tax Preparer
- James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Manager
- Kaleidoscope Family Solutions – Community Support Worker
- KVH Industries – TracVision Service Development Manager
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Customer Service Account Manager
- Living Innovations – Shared Living Provider/Work From Home- Newport County
- Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional
- Lyman Morse – Yacht Brokers
- Mamma Luisa Restaurant – Server-Mamma Luisa Restaurant
- Marriott International – Bellman / Door Attendant
- Middletown Public Schools – District IT Data Support (REPOST) – ANTICIPATED OPENING
- Nave Exchange Service Command – CASHIER – CASH CAGE
- NES Solutions – Armed Security Officer
- Newport County YMCA – Communications and Marketing Coordinator
- Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina – Night Auditor
- Newport Hotel Group – Hotel – Call Center Reservations Agent
- Newport Lobster Shack – Now Hiring at Live Seafood Market
- Newport Mental Health – Case Manager
- Newport Public Schools – Coordinator for Extended School Year (ESY) Services
- Newport Restaurant Group – Executive Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
- Newport Restoration Foundation – Painter Seasonal
- One Stop Hospitality – Digital Ad Sales Account Executives Needed for Immediate Hir…
- Planet Fitness – Fitness Trainer
- PPM – Landscape Foreman
- Precise Systems – Communications Specialist/Writer
- Ramada Middletown Hotel – Front Desk Associate
- Raytheon – IT Undergraduate Intern – Spring / Summer
- Rent A Center – Customer Account Representative
- Retreat at Newport –Live-in Plant Based Chef
- RITBA – Casual Toll Collector
- Rite Solutions – Help Desk Administrator
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide
- Sailing Excursions – Ticket Seller
- Salve Regina University – Laboratory Coordinator, Biology and Biomedical Sciences – Sa…
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Securitas – Security Officer – Full and Part Time
- Shaner – Reservation Agent – The Newport
- Sightsailing – Sailing Deckhands for Daily Sailing Tours & Charters
- SJS Executives – Logistics Program Manager
- Sodexo – Sodexo Housekeeping At Salve Regina
- Solidifi – Title Specialist
- Stoneacre – Full Time Server
- Teach For America – All Social Work Backgrounds – Teach For America Corps Member
- The Admiralty – Lifegaurd (Private Apartment Commuity)
- The Bohlin – Banquet Manager
- The Home Depot – Cashier
- The Mooring – Line Cook – The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar
- The Preservation Society of Newport County – Preservation Policy Manager
- The Spice & Tea Exchange – Retail Sales
- The TJX Companies – Merchandise Associate
- Thor Solutions – Program Assistant (NUWC)
- Town of Portsmouth – Summer Lifeguards, Camp Counselors, and Beach Attendants
- tyler boe – Help Wanted
- US Department Of The Navy – SUPV IT SPECIALIST (PLCYPLN)
- Wyndham Destinations – Houseperson
- Unknown – pt Bookkeeper- enjoyable environment
- Unknown – Decorating Assistant – Temp position
- Unknown – Remodeling Worker
- Unknown – Medical Assistant
- Unknown – Newport restaurant looking for Pizza Man in delivery driver
