Now Hiring: 105+ job opportunities in and around Newport

By
Ryan Belmore
-
hiring newport ri



Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in and around Newport!

All job opportunities are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted or confirmed available within the last seven days.

Featured Job Listings

  1. 2020 Census – Job Opportunities
  2. 22 Bowen’s – Busser – 22 Bowen’s Restaurant
  3. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  4. ‘Merian Mule – Part Time Beverage Sampler / Brand Ambassador
  5. Admiral Weaver inn – Bed and Breakfast / Housekeeping – Maid
  6. Advance America – Customer Service Representative
  7. Advantage Solutions – Part Time Event Specialist
  8. ARC Real Estate Partners – Car Collections Care Technician
  9. Attwater/Gilded/Cliffside – Guest Experience Associates
  10. Auntie Schelle’s Pet Services – Dog Walker – Aquidneck Island
  11. Bagel Boys – Front Counter Help
  12. Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician
  13. BankNewport – Call Center Representative
  14. Bar & Board Bistro – Breakfast and Lunch Cooks
  15. Beech Tree Inn & Cottage – Assistant Innkeeper
  16. Binge BBQ – Counter Person
  17. BJ’s Wholesale Club – Meat Clerk Job
  18. Bowen’s Wharf – Parking Lot Attendant
  19. Castle Hill Inn – Banquet Bartender
  20. Chesapeake Nautical Cruises – Yacht Broker
  21. Child & Family Services of Newport County – Elders Case Manager- Spanish Speaking Preferred
  22. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  23. Community Health Center – Project Manager–Weitzman Institute (Full Time)
  24. Conanicut Marina – Deckhands
  25. CW Resources – Snow Laborer – Newport, RI
  26. Diegos Mexican Restaurant – Server and Bartender
  27. Digs Design Company – Associate Interior Designer
  28. Dutch Harbor Boatyard – Yard Hand at Dutch Harbor Boatyard 
  29. East Bay Community Action Program – Intake Specialist (EBCAP0673)
  30. Embrace Home Loans – Direct Marketing/Mail Campaign Manager – #1084
  31. Family Service of RI – Compliance and Program Coordinator – Lucy’s Hearth – 2113
  32. Farmscapes – CROP MANAGER
  33. Frazzleberries Country Store – Frazzleberries Retail Sales and Visual Merchandising
  34. Gansett Cruises –Sales- Ticket Booth-Newport, RI
  35. Gas Lamp Grille – Server, Waiters and Waitresses
  36. Gurney’s Inn Resort & Spa – Front Office Manager
  37. Hammetts Hotel – Sales Coordinator/Reservations Agent
  38. Helly Hansen/Life Is Good – Retail Sales/Key Holder
  39. Hertz – Branch Manager Trainee
  40. Hooley/Resails – Industrial Sewer
  41. Howard Johnson Inn – Laundry Attendant
  42. Ida Lewis Yacht Club –Bartender
  43. IDC – Legal/Personal Assistant
  44. IntellecTechs – ID Card Specialist (PART TIME ON CALL)
  45. International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Executive Assistant to CEO
  46. J22 – Servers: J22 Tap&Table 
  47. Jackson Hewitt – Tax Preparer
  48. James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Manager
  49. Kaleidoscope Family Solutions – Community Support Worker
  50. KVH Industries – TracVision Service Development Manager
  51. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Customer Service Account Manager
  52. Living Innovations – Shared Living Provider/Work From Home- Newport County
  53. Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional
  54. Lyman Morse – Yacht Brokers
  55. Mamma Luisa Restaurant –  Server-Mamma Luisa Restaurant 
  56. Marriott International – Bellman / Door Attendant
  57. Middletown Public Schools – District IT Data Support (REPOST) – ANTICIPATED OPENING
  58. Nave Exchange Service Command – CASHIER – CASH CAGE
  59. NES Solutions – Armed Security Officer
  60. Newport County YMCA – Communications and Marketing Coordinator
  61. Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina – Night Auditor
  62. Newport Hotel Group – Hotel – Call Center Reservations Agent
  63. Newport Lobster Shack –  Now Hiring at Live Seafood Market
  64. Newport Mental Health – Case Manager
  65. Newport Public Schools – Coordinator for Extended School Year (ESY) Services
  66. Newport Restaurant Group – Executive Chef – Newport Restaurant Group 
  67. Newport Restoration Foundation – Painter Seasonal
  68. One Stop Hospitality – Digital Ad Sales Account Executives Needed for Immediate Hir…
  69. Planet Fitness – Fitness Trainer
  70. PPM – Landscape Foreman
  71. Precise Systems – Communications Specialist/Writer
  72. Ramada Middletown Hotel – Front Desk Associate
  73. Raytheon – IT Undergraduate Intern – Spring / Summer
  74. Rent A Center – Customer Account Representative
  75. Retreat at Newport –Live-in Plant Based Chef
  76. RITBA – Casual Toll Collector
  77. Rite Solutions – Help Desk Administrator
  78. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide
  79. Sailing Excursions – Ticket Seller
  80. Salve Regina University – Laboratory Coordinator, Biology and Biomedical Sciences – Sa…
  81. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  82. Securitas – Security Officer – Full and Part Time
  83. Shaner – Reservation Agent – The Newport
  84. Sightsailing – Sailing Deckhands for Daily Sailing Tours & Charters
  85. SJS Executives – Logistics Program Manager
  86. Sodexo – Sodexo Housekeeping At Salve Regina
  87. Solidifi – Title Specialist
  88. Stoneacre – Full Time Server
  89. Teach For America – All Social Work Backgrounds – Teach For America Corps Member
  90. The Admiralty – Lifegaurd (Private Apartment Commuity)
  91. The Bohlin – Banquet Manager
  92. The Home Depot – Cashier
  93. The Mooring – Line Cook – The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar
  94. The Preservation Society of Newport County – Preservation Policy Manager
  95. The Spice & Tea Exchange – Retail Sales
  96. The TJX Companies – Merchandise Associate
  97. Thor Solutions – Program Assistant (NUWC)
  98. Town of Portsmouth – Summer Lifeguards, Camp Counselors, and Beach Attendants
  99. tyler boe – Help Wanted
  100. US Department Of The Navy – SUPV IT SPECIALIST (PLCYPLN)
  101. Wyndham Destinations – Houseperson
  102. Unknown – pt Bookkeeper- enjoyable environment
  103. Unknown – Decorating Assistant – Temp position 
  104. Unknown – Remodeling Worker 
  105. Unknown – Medical Assistant
  106. Unknown – Newport restaurant looking for Pizza Man in delivery driver 

