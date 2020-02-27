Newport Tour Guides & Greeters News #113: Spring and summer hiring begins

The mild weather, an increase in early bookings, and a general positive business climate are helping to kick off the Spring & Summer 2020 hiring season.

A number of new jobs have been posted this week – see details below – for tour guides, greeters, ticket sales, boat crews, and more. If your future plans include working in Newport during the coming year, this is the time to make yourself known and apply for these new openings.

It appears as though there will be plenty of jobs available this year, both paid and volunteer.

Get ahead of the pack and apply now!

REMIND YOUR GUESTS ABOUT NEWPORT’S CURRENT & UPCOMING EVENTS



▪ ALL FEBRUARY ▪ GUIDED TOURS CONTINUE WEEKDAYS AT THE BREAKERS & THE ELMS

▪ MARCH 1, 2020 ▪ THE NEW “BREAKERS INTERPRETIVE TOURS” BEGIN AT 9 AM

▪ MARCH 6, 2020 ▪ SPECIAL OPENING DAYS AT THE MUSEUM OF NEWPORT IRISH HISTORY

▪ MARCH 14, 2020 ▪ NEWPORT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE ▪ A FREE EVENT

▪ APRIL 24, 2020 ▪ RHODE ISLAND ARBOR DAY 2020 ▪ A CELEBRATION OF OUR TREES

▪ JUNE 15, 2020 ▪ “FOUR FAITHS TOUR” BEGINS FOR THE SUMMER ▪ [SEE: 4FAITHS.ORG]

▪ JUNE 24-28, 2020 – U.S. SENIOR OPEN AT THE NEWPORT COUNTRY CLUB – TICKETS ON SALE NOW

▪ NEWPORT JAZZ FESTIVAL TICKETS ARE ON SALE ▪ FESTIVAL DATES: AUGUST 7-9, 2020

Check out the upcoming 2020 events at the end of this column.

Tickets, fees, and addresses are detailed in the following listings for the above events.

OPERATING SCHEDULES UPDATE & REMINDERS

▪ The Chinese Tea House will re-open for lunches on Thursday, March 5th. Spring hours will be 11 am – 5 pm.

▪ March 28 — Rosecliff Re-Opens & Chateau-sur-Mer Opens for the season.

▪ March 29 – Rosecliff closes to the public at 3 pm for the opening reception for the Becoming Vanderbilt exhibit

▪ The National Museum of American Illustration (492 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) is closed for renovations, now

through April 2020. Re-opening date TBA.

▪ Rough Point is closed for the season, re-opening in April 2020.



TOUR GUIDES TIP OF THE WEEK – HOSPITALITY IS OUR THING!

Hospitality, that thing we do best and do most often, is for some of us more than a job.

It’s a lifestyle.



It’s a part of everything we do. It’s our way of looking at the world and wanting to welcome it.



It requires flexibility, perseverance, wisdom, and patience. And much more. But mostly it requires caring about others.



Tour guides and greeters help welcome everyone to Newport. Best of all, their hospitality and caring help transform our community’s relationship with the rest of planet Earth.



Every day, Newport Tour Guides & Greeters Welcome the World to our City-by-the-Sea!



Each week in this column we share tips and strategies for planning,

marketing, and providing quality guest services. If you have a suggestion,

please send it along to kennethproudfoot@hotmail.com.

We’ll share it with all our readers. And you. Thanks!

Preservation & Heritage Tourism



There may have been a time

when preservation was about

saving an old building here and there,

but those days are gone.

Preservation is in the business of saving communities

and the values they embody.



-Richard Moe

National Trust for Historic Preservation

NEWPORT JOBS & VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES ▪ BEGIN YOUR SEARCH NOW!

TOUR GUIDES · GREETERS · HARBOR CRUISE GUIDES · SUPPORT STAFF



NEW OPENINGS RECENTLY POSTED



Now Hiring for the 2020 Season — Sightsailing. Runs tours and charters with its fleet of vessels from Bowen’s Wharf. Hires for a variety of crew, office, and reservations positions. Info: 401/849-3333; sightsailing.com

Visitor Services Associates – Newport Restoration Foundation. The Newport Restoration Foundation seeks seasonal, part-time (3-4 days per week) frontline staff for the 2020 season (April-November). Open positions include tour guides, greeters, and front desk staff for both Rough Point and Whitehorne Museums. Season from April to November. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and résumé. Applications accepted until March 13th, 2020. Info: 401/847-8344; newportrestoration.org

– Newport, RI. Ability to handle fast paced sales environment, high volume of phone calls, basic computer skills. Prior sales experience preferred, cash handling. Info/Apply: info@gansettcruises.com Tour Guide – Watson Farm — Jamestown, RI . Seasonal part-time guide to work at Watson Farm (1796) for the 2020 season, and to fill in shifts or work at special events at Historic New England’s three other Rhode Island properties. Please send resume and cover letter to WatsonFarm@HistoricNewEngland.org.

— . Seasonal part-time guide to work at Watson Farm (1796) for the 2020 season, and to fill in shifts or work at special events at Historic New England’s three other Rhode Island properties. Please send resume and cover letter to WatsonFarm@HistoricNewEngland.org. Server-Crew — Gansett Cruises — Harbor Tour Boat – Newport, RI. Boating experience helpful. Available to work flexible hours including night, weekends and holidays. Knowledge of Newport and surroundings helpful. A seasonal position May thru the end of October. Must be able to pass a mandatory USCG drug test. Info/Apply: info@gansettcruises.com

Here is contact information for the city’s largest employers of tour guides and greeters.

Cruise Ship Season is Coming – it begins in May!

If you want a job with the land-based tour companies greeting cruise ship passengers, don’t wait! Most of the city’s largest tour and cruise businesses accept job applications year-round. Get a jump on the upcoming seasons’ job-seeking crowd and apply now for 2020 seasonal work for harbor cruises, walking tour guides, trolley driver/guides, and cruise ship bus step-on guide work.



VOLUNTEER TOUR GUIDE OPPORTUNITIES

Newport Car Museum’s family of volunteer docents share their passion for and knowledge of cars with interesting visitors from around the world. If you love cars and the people who love cars, call Vincent Moretti to learn more about the volunteer opportunities: 401/848-CARS (2277)

family of volunteer docents share their passion for and knowledge of cars with interesting visitors from around the world. If you love cars and the people who love cars, call Vincent Moretti to learn more about the volunteer opportunities: 401/848-CARS (2277) Preservation Society of Newport County. This organization is always looking for volunteers. There are a variety of positions available, including work in the mansions and in the gardens of the Society. They recruit year-round. Check their web site on a regular basis for current opportunities. www.newportmansions.org.

For continuous and updated job listings, please go to www.whatsupnewp.com.

WE BELIEVE TOUR GUIDES & GREETERS ARE THE FACE OF NEWPORT

Check the schedules listed below and get familiar with the long list of

exciting upcoming events during the year ahead.

Share these events with our visitors and try to attend as many of them for yourself as well.

2020 is here and we’re ready to go!

CONTINUING PROGRAMS & EXHIBITS



NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 29, 2020 – GURNEY’S SKATING RINK – GURNEY’S NEWPORT RESORT & MARINA

Gurney’s Skating Rink (located at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina on Goat Island) opens for the season on Friday, November 22nd. The rink is open daily from 10:00 am until 9:00 pm. The rink is open through February 29, 2020. Admission: $10. Skate rental: $7. Info: 401/849-2600; gurneysresorts.com



NOW THROUGH MARCH 1, 2020 — TIFFANY GLASS: PAINTING WITH COLOR AND LIGHT – ROSECLIFF

Organized by The Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass in New York City, Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light is comprised of five windows, nineteen lamps, and more than 100 pieces of opalescent flat glass and glass “jewels” that illustrate the rich expanse of color and light available to the artists at the Tiffany Studios. The objects on display are some of the most iconic and celebrated of Tiffany’s works. Accompanying these works of art is an educational model illustrating the labor-intensive process of making leaded-glass shades as well as three examples of Tiffany lamp forgeries to explore issues of authenticity and connoisseurship. This exhibition also highlights some of the key figures at the Tiffany Studios who made essential contributions to the artistry of the windows and lamps: chemist Arthur J. Nash and leading designers Agnes Northrop, Frederick Wilson, and Clara Driscoll. The exhibit will be open during regular hours on the second floor of Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) through March 1, 2020. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org



NOW THROUGH APRIL 2020 – PAST TO PRESENT: POWER & SPEED WITH STYLE – AUDRAIN AUTOMOBILE MUSEUM

The new exhibit — Past To Present: Power & Speed With Style — features old and new super race cars. Info: 401/856-4420; audrainautomuseum.org

FEBRUARY 2020 ▪ TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS

Check out the wide selection of lectures, exhibits, talks, classes, tours, and workshops to add to your knowledge and increase your understanding of the people and history of greater Newport.



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27 – NEWPORT RUN & CHUG – 6:30 PM

This is a running group that does a 5K run every week (3.1 miles). Run is led by firefighter Eddie Valen. Meet at the Fastnet Pub (1 Broadway, Newport) at 6:30 pm. Run is followed by a meet-up (and Chug) at the Fastnet Pub. Info: 401/845-9311.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 – NEWPORT ART MUSEUM — WINTER EXHIBITIONS OPENING RECEPTION – 5-7 PM

NEW DATE! Join the members and friends of the museum at the opening of three new shows. They include paperwork: Works on Paper from the Permanent Collection; Somaflora: Recent work by Maggie Nowinski; and The Newport Annual (Members’ Juried Exhibition). Admission is free and open to the public. Suggested donation: $10. Cash bar and light refreshments. Newport Art Museum (76 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Info: 401/848-8200; newportartmuseum.org

MARCH 2020 ▪ TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS

SUNDAY, MARCH 1, 2020 – BREAKERS INTERPRETIVE TOURS – 9:00 AM

The Breakers will begin offering a new program of daily guided tours – Breakers Interpretive Tours – beginning on Sunday, March 1st at 9 am. This daily tour will be led by one of the Preservation Society of Newport County’s (PSNC) senior tour guides and follow the same tour route that guides have been taking visitors during the winter. The tour is limited to 15 people, and tickets will be available through the PSNC ticket sellers and online up to 11:59 pm the night prior. This tour is timed so that ticket holders can also opt to take the Beneath the Breakers Tour at 10:30 am, on a space available basis, so that they can enjoy both experiences. Tickets: Adult Member: $40; Adult Non-Member: $55; Youth (6-17 years): $20. Tickets & Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org



SUNDAY, MARCH 1, 2020 – NEWPORT WEDDING SHOW – AT ROSECLIFF & OCEANCLIFF

The one stop for planning and organizing a memorable wedding event. Caterers, Jewelers, Wedding Venues, Photographers, Florists, Salons, and more will make it effortless. Info: 401/380-2313; NewportWeddingShow.com



MARCH 1-31, 2020 – 43RD ANNUAL NEWPORT IRISH HERITAGE MONTH

A celebration of “All Things Irish,” including the 64th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday March 14th. Enjoy traditional Irish music & dance, food, tours, lectures and more! Info: NewportIrishHistory@gmail.com



FRIDAY, MARCH 6 – MUSEUM OF NEWPORT IRISH HISTORY – SPECIAL OPENING DAYS

The Museum of Newport Irish History (648 Thames Street, Newport) will offer special opening hours (11 am to 4 pm) for ten days during Irish Heritage Month in March, beginning on Friday, March 6th. The museum at 648 Lower Thames Street in Newport will be open March 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 17, 20, 21, and 22. The regular season starts with a grand re-opening Memorial Day Weekend, beginning on Friday, May 22nd. Learn here about Irish immigration to Newport County and the key aspects of Irish influence and contributions to life in Newport. Info: 401/848-0661; newportirishhistory.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 8 – DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME BEGINS – SPRING FORWARD ONE HOUR

Try not to be an hour late for your shift on this day. Jump the clock an hour ahead on Saturday night. You’ll be okay. We’ve been doing this light saving dance in Newport since March 31, 1918.



THURSDAY, MARCH 12 – NEWPORT GALLERY NIGHT – 5:00-8:00 PM

This is the second in a monthly series, held the second Thursday of each month from February through December, hosted by the Newport Gallery Organization. The Newport Gallery Organization is comprised of 28 member galleries, museums and cultural institutions who offer original works from local artists as well as from artisans around the world. Contemporary, historic, traditional and avant-garde pieces may be purchased sales tax free throughout Newport. Free parking at the Newport Visitors Center. Info: newportgallerynight.com



SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2020 – NEWPORT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE – 11 AM

One of the biggest St. Patrick Day parades in the nation! It steps off from Newport City Hall (43 Broadway) at 11 am. Info: 401/413-9601; newportirish.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 19 — AQUIDNECK STONE WALL INITIATIVE: PRESERVING THE ISLAND’S HISTORIC CHARACTER

Stone walls are visible reminders of Aquidneck Island’s rural, agricultural history. These iconic features contribute to the island’s sense of place but are threatened by incremental loss. Leigh Schoberth, Preservation Policy Associate at the Preservation Society of Newport County will share the history of stone walls and the efforts of the Aquidneck Stone Wall Initiative to preserve them. Thursday, March 12 at 12 PM at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Admission: $5/Members; $10/General Public. Info & Registration: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 28, 2020 – BECOMING VANDERBILT – A NEW EXHIBITION AT ROSECLIFF

The new exhibit coincides with a year celebrating women – wherein four of the city’s most famous women have a spotlight shined upon them. Here you will meet philanthropist Alice Vanderbilt (The Breakers) and her daughter Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, an artist, patron and museum founder, along with Alva Vanderbilt Belmont whose tireless efforts on behalf of getting the vote for women led to the passage of the 19th amendment (1920), and Alva’s daughter, Consuelo Vanderbilt Balsan, whose great benevolence and gifts enriched so many. This exhibit opens at Rosecliff on Saturday, March 28th. It will run through November 1, 2020. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 — 2020 ANNUAL EXPO AT GURNEY’S RESORT & MARINA

The Annual Expo produced by the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce will be held from 4-7 pm at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina (1 Goat Island, Newport) on Wednesday, March 25th. Admission is free and open to all ages. This community event welcomes local exhibitors including restaurants, nonprofits, local businesses in tech, real estate, home improvement, finance, health and wellness, beauty, travel and leisure, senior care, assisted living, IT, arts and entertainment, and more! Complimentary food and beverage samples and a cash bar will be available. Info: 401/847-1608; newportchamber.com



MARCH 30, 2020 – RE-OPENING OF CHATEAU-SUR-MER FOR THE SEASON

The 1852 Chateau-Sur-Mer, one of America’s great Victorian homes, will re-open for guided tours on March 30th. The home, located at 474 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, is a National Historic Landmark. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

APRIL▪MAY 2020 ▪ TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS

FRIDAY, APRIL 3 — ROGUES & SCOUNDRELS – 10:30 AM

Every tour guide should experience one or more of the great walking tours organized by the Newport Historical Society. This tour about some of the city’s more colorful residents – pirates, criminals, and more — leaves at 10:30 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org

APRIL 4 & 5, 2020 – NEWPORT COUNTY RESIDENTS DAY – FREE ADMISSION TO NEWPORT MANSIONS

One of six scheduled Newport County Residents Days in 2020. Residents get free admission to the Newport Mansions. Bring license and/or utility bill to prove residency. Info: Go to newportmansions.org for schedules and hours.



SATURDAY, APRIL 4 — DISCOVER COLONIAL NEWPORT – 10:30 AM

This is one of several wonderful walking tours offered throughout the year by the Newport Historical Society. This tour features stories of entrepreneurship, African American heritage and religious diversity during Newport’s colonial period. Tickets $15; Children $5. Tour leaves from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and Reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



SATURDAY, APRIL 4 – NEWPORT NIGHT RUN – 7:30 PM

Walkers and runners of all ages and paces are welcome to come out to Newport’s only after-hours 5K road race event, the Newport Night Run! The race, which benefits the Newport Public Education Foundation, will start at 7:30 PM on Saturday, April 4th. The city-by-the-sea’s annual after-hours 5K starts and finishes at Rogers High School. The course showcases some of Newport’s most beautiful rural roads, including parts of Ocean Avenue and Hazard Road. Walkers and runners of all ages and paces are welcome to participate! Bring the whole family — discounted student registration is available. Info and Registration: newportnightrun.com



SUNDAY, APRIL 5 – GOLDEN TO GILDED WALKING TOUR – 10:30 AM

This tour ties together the city’s many exciting periods of its history. On this tour you’ll get the inside skinny on the transformation of Newport and its people from its colonial Golden Age to Gilded Age summer colony. This tour leaves at 10:30 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



MONDAY, APRIL 6 — ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE WALKING TOUR – 10:30 AM

One of several excellent walking tours of Newport offered by the Newport Historical Society. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies! Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. This tour leaves at 10:30 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



THURSDAY, APRIL 9 – NEWPORT GALLERY NIGHT – 5:00-8:00 PM

This is the third in a monthly series, held the second Thursday of each month from February through December, hosted by the Newport Gallery Organization. The Newport Gallery Organization is comprised of 28 member galleries, museums and cultural institutions who offer original works from local artists as well as from artisans around the world.

Contemporary, historic, traditional and avant-garde pieces may be purchased sales tax free throughout Newport. Free parking at the Newport Visitors Center. Info: newportgallerynight.com



APRIL 11- MAY 10, 2020 – NEWPORT DAFFODIL DAYS

More than one million daffodils have been planted in the City-by-the-Sea by this program. As the flowers blossom, an annual festival celebrates Spring and its signature blooms, featuring special events, food, and music. Fun for the entire family. Info: newportdaffydays.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 11 – EASTER EGG HUNT & BRUNCH – ROSECLIFF – 10:00 AM

Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch is on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) at 10:00 a.m. The Easter Bunny visits Rosecliff for the annual Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch. Bring the children to scramble for candy-filled eggs on the oceanfront lawn and pose for photos with the Bunny. Info: 401/847-1000.

MONDAY, APRIL 13 – RE-OPENING OF GREEN ANIMALS TOPIARY GARDEN FOR THE SEASON

Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

THURSDAY, APRIL 16 – SATURDAY, APRIL 18 – THE NEWPORT SYMPOSIUM: MOVERS, SHAKERS, & MAKERS

Opening Reception and Lecture at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Daily Programs at the Newport Marriott and Preservation Society of Newport County sites. Gala Dinner on Saturday Night (by separate ticket). Info & registration at 401-847-1000; newportmansions.org

APRIL 20-26, 2020 – NEWPORT ARBORETUM WEEK – NEWPORT ELKS LODGE – 7:00 PM

From Earth Day to Arbor Day, come celebrate the City of Arboreta! Newport, Rhode Island is home to far more professionally accredited arboreta than any other city in the world. During Newport Arboretum Week, you are invited to explore this urban forest, enjoy arboreal events citywide, and take pride in our city’s incredible urban forest. Recurring daily. 7:00 PM. FREE (Trolley Tour $15). Location: Newport Elks Lodge (141 Pelham Street, Newport).

Info: (401) 239-2045.



FRIDAY, APRIL 24 – RHODE ISLAND ARBOR DAY 2020 – STATEWIDE

Happening during Newport Arboretum Week. Celebrations statewide, but particular emphasis on talks, lectures, and walking tours of our special arboretum. Check discovernewport.org for schedules.



FRIDAY, APRIL 24 – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29, 2020 – SPRING BOOK SALE – REDWOOD LIBRARY & ATHENAEUM

If you love books (of course you do!), you’ll want to go to the Redwood Library Spring Book Sale at the Redwood Library (50 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) from Friday, April 24, 9:30 am till Wednesday, April 29 at 5:00 pm. Info at: redwoodlibrary.org or phone 401/847-0292.

APRIL 24 & 25, 2020 – NEWPORT CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL – GREAT FRIENDS MEETING HOUSE — NEWPORT

Info: newportcraftbeer.com

SATURDAY APRIL 25, 2020 – 35TH ANNUAL HISTORIC PRESERVATION CONFERENCE – CCRI KNIGHT CAMPUS

The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission (RIHPHC) and partners will take you Back to the Future, for Rhode Island’s 35th Annual Historic Preservation Conference, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Headquarters for this year’s event is CCRI’s Knight Campus in Warwick. The historic tour list includes: Governor Francis Farms, Garden City, Ira Rakatansky’s residential architecture, Pontiac, Apponaug, Clouds Hill Museum, Brayton Cemetery, Knight Estate, and the magnificent Knight Campus megastructure. Registration will open at preservationconferenceri.com in early March.

MAY 9 & 10, 2020 – NEWPORT COUNTY RESIDENTS DAY – FREE ADMISSION TO NEWPORT MANSIONS

Second of six scheduled Newport County Residents Days in 2020. Residents get free admission to the Newport Mansions. Bring license and/or utility bill to prove residency. Info: Go to newportmansions.org for schedules and hours.



MAY 15-17, 2020 – NEWPORT OYSTER FESTIVAL – BOWEN’S WHARF

Annual festival in celebration of the oyster. Bowen’s Wharf, Newport. Info: 401/849-2243; bowenswharf.com

MAY 18, 2020 – SUMMER RE-OPENING OF CHEPSTOW, HUNTER HOUSE, ISAAC BELL HOUSE & KINGSCOTE

Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

FRIDAY, MAY 22 – SUNDAY, MAY 24, 2020 – OPENING WEEKEND – MUSEUM OF NEWPORT IRISH HISTORY

Memorial Day Weekend season opener. In the heart of the “Fifth Ward” – Newport’s best known Irish American neighborhood – visitors will learn about Irish immigration to Newport County from the 1600s to the present and of the many contributions made to our community by individuals of Irish descent. Interpretive Center exhibits are organized around several key aspects of life in the local Irish community and include maps, photographs, video, and artifacts, including some from the construction of Fort Adams, which was built with Irish immigrant labor. The Museum of Newport Irish History (648 Lower Thames Street, Newport). Info: 401/848-0661; newportirishhistory.org

SUMMER 2020 PREVIEW ▪ TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS

FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2020 – HOME OPENER – NEWPORT GULLS BASEBALL TEAM

2020 marks 20 Years of the Newport Gulls in the City by the Sea! The past two decades have included six championships, ten division titles, more than 150 alumni playing professional baseball, and much more! Leading up to Opening Day 2020, the Gulls are counting down the Top 20 Moments in History on their web site. Attend Opening Day! Go to: NewportGulls.com

JUNE 6, 2020 – OPENING WEEKEND FOR THE NEWPORT POLO SERIES

Info: 401/846-0200; nptpolo.com

JUNE 13, 14, & 15, 2020 – NEWPORT COUNTY RESIDENTS DAY – FREE ADMISSION TO NEWPORT MANSIONS

Third of six scheduled Newport County Residents Days in 2020. Newport County Residents and Hospitality Workers get free admission to the Newport Mansions and other cooperating attractions. Bring license and/or utility bill to prove residency/work status. Info: Go to newportmansions.org for schedules and hours.



MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2020 – FOUR FAITHS WALKING TOUR

This is the first tour of the summer. Tour begins at Touro Synagogue at 10 am. It continues at United Baptist Church, Newport Congregational Church, and Channing Memorial Church. Tours conducted the third Monday of every month, through September. Information & Tickets: www.4faiths.org

JUNE 19-21 , 2020 – NEWPORT FLOWER SHOW – ROSECLIFF MANSION – NEWPORT

This year’s theme is Voices in the Garden. Voices are like fingerprints. Each has a unique register and leaves an indelible signature. A garden is the reflection of the gardener’s voice. Whether that voice echoes the strength in mighty trees, the romance of fragrant flowers, or the laughter of bubbling water, all are still heard in great gardens. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

JUNE 24 – 28, 2020 – THE U.S. SENIOR OPEN 2020 – NEWPORT COUNTRY CLUB

The 41st U.S. Senior Open will be held at Newport Country Club (280 Harrison Avenue, Newport). There’s a variety of tickets and packages available. Contact: ussenioropen.com/2020

JULY 25-26, 2020 – THE NEWPORT SHOW – ST. GEORGE’S ICE RINK – MIDDLETOWN, RI

Save the dates! The 2020 edition of The Newport Show will be held at St. George’s School Ice Rink (375 Purgatory Road, Middletown). The show benefits the Newport Historical Society and the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County. A Gala Preview Party will be hosted on Friday, July 24th. Free parking. Info: www.TheNewportShow.com

JULY 31-AUGUST 2, 2020 – NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL—FORT ADAMS

Since 1959, the Newport Folk Festival has thrilled audiences. This year’s festival begins on July 31st. Info: newportfestivals.org

JULY 2020 – NEWPORT MUSIC FESTIVAL

Dates & Venues TBA. Info: 401/849-0700; newportmusic.org

AUGUST 1 & 2, 2020 – NEWPORT COUNTY RESIDENTS DAY – FREE ADMISSION TO NEWPORT MANSIONS

Fourth of six scheduled Newport County Residents Days in 2020. Residents get free admission to the Newport Mansions. Bring license and/or utility bill to prove residency. Info: Go to newportmansions.org for schedules and hours.



AUGUST 7-9, 2020 – NEWPORT JAZZ FESTIVAL – FORT ADAMS

This annual event takes place the first weekend of August. Info & Tickets: newportjazzfest.org

AUTUMN 2020 PREVIEW ▪ TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS



SEPTEMBER 12 & 13, 2020 –NEWPORT COUNTY RESIDENTS DAY – FREE ADMISSION TO NEWPORT MANSIONS

Fifth of six scheduled Newport County Residents Days in 2020. Residents get free admission to the Newport Mansions. Bring license and/or utility bill to prove residency. Info: Go to newportmansions.org for schedules and hours.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2020 – AUDRAIN MOULIN ROUGE – INTERNATIONAL TENNIS HALL OF FAME – 6:30 PM

The Audrain Automobile Museum’s 5th Annual Gala Fundraiser will be A Night at the Audrain Moulin Rouge. Info: audrainautomuseum.org

NOVEMBER 21 & 22, 2020 –NEWPORT COUNTY RESIDENTS DAY – FREE ADMISSION TO NEWPORT MANSIONS

Final of six scheduled Newport County Residents Days for 2020. Residents get free admission to the Newport Mansions. Bring license and/or utility bill to prove residency. Info: Go to newportmansions.org for schedules and hours.



WINTER SCHEDULE FOR NEWPORT’S BEST BEHIND-THE-SCENES TOURS!



BENEATH THE BREAKERS TOUR – WINTER SCHEDULE

The Breakers tour, “Beneath the Breakers,” is offered four times daily. Tours are scheduled at 10:30 am, 12 noon, 2:00 pm, and 3:30 pm. Tour is one hour. Info: newportmansions.org



SERVANT LIFE TOUR AT THE ELMS: WINTER SCHEDULE

Considered by many to be the best tour in Newport, the world-famous 1-hour guided “Servant Life Tour” at The Elms is better than ever. Tours are offered daily at 10:30 am, 12:00 noon, 2:00 pm, and 3:30 pm. Info and updates: newportmansions.org



PRINT & DIGITAL RESOURCES



PRACTICAL HANDBOOK FOR TOUR GUIDES & GREETERS

If you’re new to Newport and/or new to this field, get your copy of THE OFFICIAL 2018 NEWPORT GUIDES & GREETERS HANDBOOK [Buy direct from Amazon.com] to help you become a master hospitality ambassador for our city. It also lists many of the best tour companies and hospitality organizations hiring seasonal and year-round people here. Consider working in ticket sales or other support positions at one or more of these tour companies. It will give you some visitor services experience and make you aware of tour guide and greeter jobs as they become available during the season. Handbook includes greetings in 18 of the most frequently spoken languages heard in Newport.

