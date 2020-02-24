Newport Restaurant Group donates $23,000 to local charities as part of Annual Gift Card Fundraiser

Newport Restaurant Group (NRG) announced today it has donated $23,000 to local food banks and non-profits committed to building a sustainable and local food supply for those in need.

“We are so proud to support each of these wonderful organizations in their mission to feed those in need in New England,” said Casey Riley, COO, Newport Restaurant Group in a statement. “So many in our communities struggle with food insecurity and we are grateful to our valued guests for helping to make this donation possible.”

From January 1, 2019 – December 31, 2019, $1.00 from every gift card order was earmarked for six local organizations: the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Hope’s Harvest RI, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Newport, the Aquidneck Community Table, the Brookline (MA) Food Pantry, and The Food Project in Lincoln, MA.

“Hope’s Harvest RI is absolutely thrilled to be a sponsored program of Newport Restaurant Group,” said Eva Agudelo, Founding Director in a statement. “As part of our mission, Hope’s Harvest RI strives to create a community where everyone feels more connected to their local food system and a huge part of that vision includes partnering with local businesses who believe everyone should have access to the fresh food they need to live healthy lives. We are very grateful to be partnered with Newport Restaurant Group and their consistent support for the past two years has helped us rescue and deliver over 100,00 pounds of produce from local farms to our communities in need.”

Newport Restaurant Group’s award-winning portfolio of restaurants are located across Rhode Island and include Castle Hill Inn, The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar, 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar & Grille, Bar ‘Cino, and Smoke House all located in Newport; Trio of Narragansett; the Boat House in Tiverton; Waterman Grille and Hemenway’s, both located in Providence; Avvio Ristorante located at Garden City Center in Cranston; Iron Works in Warwick; Papa Razzi with two locations in the greater Boston area; and Bar ‘Cino in Brookline, MA.

Newport Restaurant Group’s mission is to provide the highest quality culinary experience in unique, service-oriented atmospheres and to create each menu with a creative, thoughtful, and responsible approach. Newport Restaurant Group is proudly 100% employee-owned. For more information visit www.newportrestaurantgroup.com.

