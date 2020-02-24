Mayor Bova’s Update for February 23

Newport Mayor Jamie Bova shared the following in her weekly update on Sunday, February 23rd.

“I wanted to remind you about the North End Urban Plan Public Forum on Tuesday from 5 – 8 at the East Bay Met School. The forum is an opportunity for the public to learn about the progress of the plan and community feedback so far. Be sure to check out the project website before the meeting.

Wednesday night’s City Council docket has some items of note that I want to draw your attention to.

There is another Public Hearing on the FY 21 – FY25 Capital Improvement Plan . This time the Council will also vote on a resolution to adopt the CIP in concept. The City uses the CIP as a tool when drafting the budget and as a long-term planning document. I urge everyone to take some time and read through the CIP and give feedback.

The City Council will be voting on a resolution to support the Fair Chance Licensing Bill at the General Assembly. This bill is intended to lower barriers for formerly incarcerated individuals to occupational licenses in the state. In Rhode Island, these barriers affect approximately 10,000 people; these are people that have served their time and want a second chance in the community and an opportunity to work. This bill would help them do that.

I have put forward a resolution that would allow the City of Newport to create a property tax classification that distinguishes between non-owner occupied residential property and owner-occupied residential property. This would operate very similar to a homestead exemption and work to make Newport affordable for full time residents of the city. This issue is bigger than this resolution and also includes further regulation of short-term rentals.

There are two updates from the Planning Department on this week's docket. The first is an update on the status of updating our zoning code and develop a Floating Zone ordinance. The second is an update on the progress of the Transportation Master Plan. This process started in September with a resolution passed by the Council, included a survey, a planning meeting, and now a Request For Proposals (RFP).

The full docket for Wednesday’s meeting is available here, and you are invited to come and voice your questions and concerns at the meeting.

-JB “