Mariana Gonzalez-Trasvina of Bar ‘Cino earns James Beard Award nomination for Rising Star Chef of the Year

What a year it has been for Bar Cino’!

Newport Restaurant Group opened the restaurant in Washington Square in June 2019, and has since opened a second location outside of Boston.

Today, The James Beard Foundation announced its list of Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists in advance of the 30th annual James Beard Awards and Bar ‘Cino’s Chef is among the nominees.

- Advertisement -

Mariana Gonzalez-Trasvina, Executive Chef at Bar ‘Cino in Newport, is among the thirty nominees for Rising Star Chef of the Year. The award criteria for this category is for “A chef age 30 or younger who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.”

“Before we opened Bar ‘Cino, Chef Mariana told me that most restaurants are two teams (the front of the house and the back of the house) and said that the only way that we are going to be successful is if we operate and are one team”, Luke Devine, manger of Bar ‘Cino told What’s Up Newp on Wednesday morning. S”ince day one and under her leadership, we’ve operated as one team and she and that concept are the reason for Bar ‘Cino’s success”.

Chef Mariana, formerly of the culinary team at The Mooring and Smoke House, leads the Bar ‘Cino culinary team under the direction of Karsten Hart, Director of Restaurants.

“Our entire team could not be happier for Mariana”, Devine said.

In the Best Chef: Northeast category, two chefs from Providence were among the twenty nominees, Derek Wagner from Nicks on Broadway and James Mark from Big King.

No Rhode Island chefs or restaurants were nominated in the categories for Best New Restaurant, Outstanding Baker, Outstanding Bar Program, Outstanding Chef, Outstanding Hospitality, Outstanding Pastry Chef, Outstanding Restaurant, Outstanding Restaurateur, Outstanding Wine Program, Outstanding Wine, Beer, Or Spirits Producer.

The Foundation will announce the final nominees for all Award categories during a live press conference in Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in partnership with Constellation Culinary Group.

Nomination Process

The James Beard Foundation holds an online open call for entries beginning in mid-October of each year. Entries received, along with input solicited from an independent volunteer group of more than 250 panelists around the country, are reviewed by the Restaurant and Chef Committee to determine eligibility and regional representation. Based on the results and eligibility requirements for each award, the committee then produces a nominating ballot that lists the semifinalists in each of the 23 Restaurant and Chef Award categories. The list of semifinalists is then voted on by more than 600 judges from across the country to determine the final nominees in each category. The same group of judges, which comprises leading regional restaurant critics, food and wine editors, culinary educators, and past James Beard Award winners, then votes on the nominees to select the winners. Tabulations to determine the nominees and winners are done by independent auditors EisnerAmper

Full Announcement