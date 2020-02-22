Lt. Governor to host Small Business Advocacy Council Meeting in Newport on March 10th, business owners encourage to attend

Lt. Governor Daniel J. McKee will be hosting his Small Business Advocacy Council Meeting on Tuesday, March 10th at Innovate Newport.

According to the office of the Lt. Governor, small business owners or those involved in the business community are highly encouraged to attend. Newport Mayor Jamie Bova and agencies, such as the Department of Business Regulation and the Secretary of State’s office, will also be attendance.

This is an open meeting, which means all are welcome to attend.

The meeting will take place at Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway, on Tuesday, March 10th from 8:30 am to 10 am.

According to the Lt. Governor’s office, Small Business Advocacy Council gives small business a voice in government. The SBAC is made up of small business owners throughout the state and government officials, including members of Commerce RI. The council is chaired by Lieutenant Governor McKee. For more information, including previous meeting minutes and agendas, visit: http://www.ltgov.ri.gov/councils/