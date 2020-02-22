Lt. Governor to host Small Business Advocacy Council Meeting in Newport on March 10th, business owners encourage to attend

Happening Out There Today
Saturday, February 22nd, 2020
Weather
Today – Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight – Clear, with a low around 31. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 9 mph.
Marine
Today – WSW wind 8 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight – W wind 6 to 8 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday – W wind 6 to 10 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night – SW wind around 8 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:30 am | Sunset will be at 5:27 pm
Today we will have 10 hours and 57 minutes of sun.
High tide: 7:05 am and 7:21 pm | Low Tide: 12:06 am & 12:58 pm.
Lunar Phase: Waning Crescent. Age is 28 days, lighting is 2%.
Things To Do
32nd Annual Newport Winter Festival
Newport Burger Bender throughout Newport & Bristol Counties
9 am to 12:30 pm –
Saturday Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach
10 am –
SalveTHON 2020 at Ochre Court
11 am –
Rum & Revolution Tour with Rum Tasting* at Museum of Newport History & Shop
11 am –
3rd Annual Mac & Cheese Smackdown at Newport Marriott
11:30 am –
Washington’s Birthday Celebration at Redwood Library
12 pm –
Beach Cleanup at Second Beach
1 pm –
Beach Polo at Second Beach
1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm –
Portrait of A Lady On Fire at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
2 pm –
Winter Speaker Series: Paul Freedman at Newport Art Museum
2 pm –
Mozzarella Cheese Making Class with Karla Simmons at Simmons Farm
2:30 pm –
Saltwater’s Winter Chill
2:30 pm –
Après Beach Polo
3 pm –
Drumming Workshop with Zili Misik at Common Fence Music
4 pm –
Seafood Fest 2020 at La Forge Casino
4 pm –
Waffles at Ragged Island!
6 pm –
Winter Festival Movie Night: Maleficent at Hotel Viking
6 pm –
22 Bowen’s Wine Tasting: Kelley Fox Wines
7 pm –
Open-Mic at Channing Coffee House at Channing Memorial Church
8 pm –
Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show: Joe Larson at Newport Vineyards
8 pm –
Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
8 pm –
Caribbean Carnival Celebration with Zili Misik at Common Fence Music
Official Newport Winter Festival Activities
Full details for all events here.
9am-5pm: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium
❅ 9:30am-4:30pm: Save The Bay Exploration Center and Aquarium
10am, 12pm, & 2pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
❅ 10am-4pm: DIY T-Shirt Artwork at Bite Me Live Bait Co.
10am-5pm: Newport Vineyards Wine Tastings
10am-5pm: Helicopter Tour and Vineyard Packages
❅ 10:30am-5pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
11am: Rum & Revolution Tour with Rum Tasting*
❅11am & 12pm: Save the Bay Seal Tours
❅ 11am-2pm: Discover Newport Activities
❅ 11am- 4pm: Make your own Perfume!
❅ 11:00am-3:30pm: 3rd Annual Mac & Cheese Smackdown
12pm-2pm: Beach Clean-up
❅ 12pm & 2pm: Fort Adams Guided Tours
1pm- 2:30pm: Winter Wonderland at Rose Island
12pm-2pm & 5pm-8pm: Newport Craft Beer & Cheese Pairing
❅ 1pm: Beach Polo presented by the Newport International Polo Series
4pm-8pm: Fire & Ice
4pm-6pm: La Forge Surf & Turf Seafood Fest
❅ 6pm-8pm: Movie Night: Maleficent
6pm-8pm: The Manhattan Project
8pm-10pm: Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show: Joe Larson
9pm-11pm: Country Concert with Ben O’Connor
Live Music & Entertainment
Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Triple Threat at 8:30 pm
Bar & Board – DJ Nook at 9:30 pm
Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Common Fence Music –
Drumming Workshop with Zili Misik at 3 pm, Caribbean Carnival Celebration with Zili Misik at 8 pm
Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Live music at 9 pm
– The Bit Players at 8 pm Firehouse Theater
Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Orange Whip from 6 pm to 9 pm
– Portrait Of A Lady On Fire at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm Jane Pickens Theater
– Blockhead at 10 pm Midtown Oyster Bar
Narragansett Cafe – Half Star Hotel at 9 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 10 pm
Newport Marriott –
Country Concert with Ben O’Connor at 9 pm
Newport Vineyards –
Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show: Joe Larson at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Hit Play at 10 pm
Parlor Newport –Live musicat 10 pm
Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
RipTide Sports Grille – 3 Down at 7:30 pm
Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
Surf Club –Live music at 9 pm
Tiverton Casino Hotel – Pat Lowell at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 9 pm
Tremblay’s Island Park Bar & Grille – The40 at 8 pm
Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
City & Government Calendar
9 am –
Tiverton Budget Committee