Local high school students to participate in forum on ‘The Future of Island High Schools’ on Feb. 26th

High school students from Newport, Portsmouth and Middletown will participate in a youth forum, “The Future of Island High Schools – Youth Forum, Students Speak Up and Speak Out”, in the CCRI Newport Auditorum from 5 pm to 6:30 pm on Wednesday, February 26th.

The public forum, which is being hosted by Newport This Week, in partnership with Citizens Exploring School Unification (CESU) and FabNewport, seeks to provide students the opportunity to offer their insight on what the future of Aquidneck Island education should look like.

Newport This Week has more on the forum here – Youth Forum Students Take a Stand on Their Future

Residents, parents, tax payers and students are all invited to attend.

For more information email Debbie@newportthisweek.net or visit NewportNow.online.