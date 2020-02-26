Island moving Company announces 38th Season Opening Performance Series at Rosecliff

Island Moving Company (IMC) announced today its performance dates for both its Family and Repertory Series productions at Rosecliff March 5th–8th.

IMC’s repertory show entitled Unequivocal Voices presents two world premiere works, choreographed by Island Moving Company’s Associate Artistic Director Danielle Genest and visiting Guest Artist Shane Farrell. Performances run Thursday, March 5, Friday, March 6 and Saturday March 7 at 7:00pm in the grand ballroom at Rosecliff.

The evening also features works from IMC’s Artistic Director, Miki Ohlsen, Tina Kay Bonstedt, Thomas Ortiz and IMC’s resident international guest choreographer Simona De Tullio from Bari Italy. Unequivocal Voices is curated by IMC’s Artistic Director Miki Ohlsen who explains that “the works selected for this evening represent not only lush choreography and powerful, athletic dancing, but also compelling and evocative insights into our common human experience.”

IMC’s Executive Director Peter Bramante added, “Combined with IMC’s hallmark use of iconic spaces, intimate staging and superb dancing, audience members will be astonished and exhilarated by the performance.” The show will be approximately 90 minutes in length.

Tickets for the performance start at $45. Saturday evening’s tickets includes complimentary bar and savories at intermission by Russell Morin Catering & Events. Tickets for Saturday range between $85. All other performances offer a cash bar for patrons.

The inaugural performance of IMC’s new Family Series presents Mother Goose at Rosecliff, in matinee showings March 6, 7, & 8. The show is appropriate for audiences aged 3 to 103!

The classic nursery rhymes recounted by Mother Goose are imaginatively recreated through a multi-media dance performance developed & choreographed by IMC’s Artistic Director Miki Ohlsen with additional choreography from production collaborators Meredith Baer, Shane Farrell, Glen Lewis and Christine Sandorfi.

The character of Mother Goose appears through a transformative performance by actor Lisa Reimer whose delightful narration leads audience members through the familiar tales and nursery rhymes, whimsically brought to life by Island Moving Company’s versatile dancers.

See magical performances of Humpty Dumpty, Miss Muffet, Jack and Jill, and Sing a Song of Sixpence. Mother Goose herself may invite some of the little ones in the audience to dance with the famous Old Woman who lived in a shoe. And there will be photo opportunities for all the kiddos in attendance with the characters immediately following the performance.

Performance dates and times for Mother Goose at Rosecliff are Friday, March 6 at 4:30pm, Saturday, March 8 at 3pm and two shows on Sunday, March 8 at 1pm and 3pm. The performances are suitable for children aged 3 to 103!

The performance is one hour in length with no intermission. Adult tickets $40 and Children 12 & under $20. Tickets to both shows can be purchased online at IMC’s website at www.islandmovingco.org or over the phone at 401.847.4470.

Now in its 38th season, Island Moving Company — under the leadership of Artistic Director Miki Ohlsen — has produced and presented dances by a diverse group of some of the world’s leading dance-makers and has collaborated with musicians, poets and visual artists to make original works that leave audiences exhilarated and transfixed. In addition to its mainstage productions, IMC is widely known for its unique approach to experiential and site specific performances as well as innovative use of unconventional venues such as Rosecliff Mansion, Belcourt Castle, S/V Oliver Hazard Perry, The Great Friends Meeting House and other notable sites across Newport County.

Founded 1982 by Artistic Director Miki Ohlsen with a long history of enriching the cultural fabric of our communities, IMC’s dance company consists of 12 professional dancers, 2 artistic producers, six administrative staff and is governed by a board of 14 community leaders.

IMC’s mission is to build the cultural, educational and economic vitality of our community through performance and education; while expanding our role as a cultural attraction, a creative catalyst and an educational asset.

