Eight Newporters apply to fill School Committee vacancy, public interviews scheduled for next week

The following was written and provided by the City of Newport.



City Councilors will be holding interviews next week with applicants vying to fill a vacancy left on the School Committee following the resignation of Kathleen M. Silvia.

In all, a total of eight candidates have submitted applications to serve out the remainder of Silvia’s term. Listed in alphabetical order, they are:

· Michael Cullen

· James Dring

· Jennifer E. Jackson

· Elizabeth Murphy

· Robert Power

· David P. Sklarz

· David Viera

· Stephanie Winslow

Interviews are scheduled to be held over a two-day span on Wednesday, March 4th and Thursday, March 5th, 2020 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Second Floor Conference Room or Council Chamber at City Hall and will be open to the public. Each session will consist of four 20-minute interview slots, with four applicants interviewed per day. The order for the interviews was determined at random, and the City is currently confirming availability with the interviewees.

The City Council’s actual vote to appoint one of the applicants will be held in open session at a future meeting.

According to the City Charter, City Councilors are charged with filling, “any vacancy arising from death, resignation or any reason in the membership of the School Committee within thirty (30) days after learning of the vacancy or as soon thereafter as may be possible by a majority vote of all members of the Council; provided, however, the Council shall provide for the public solicitation of applicants.”

Silvia resigned her seat effective Jan. 27th, 2020. Whomever is appointed to fill the vacancy will serve only until a person is elected and qualified at the next municipal election, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd.