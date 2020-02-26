Common Fence Music will present Traditions Festival, a three-act musical event, on March 7th in Portsmouth

COMMON FENCE MUSIC will be hosting its TRADITIONS FESTIVAL, a three-act musical event, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, 8pm at CFP Arts, 933 Anthony Road, Portsmouth, RI. Tickets are $25 in advance, $28 at the door, and $23 for CFM members. All tickets can be purchased online at www.commonfencemusic.org, and at the door. Doors will open at 7pm for CFM members, 7:15pm for the general public.

Gather with us as we pay tribute to Irish and American musical heritage with our second Traditions Festival, featuring three acts of local, regional and international artists. Steeped in the rich musical traditions of her native county of Meath, award-winning concertina player Brenda Castles will join us from Ireland, performing traditional tunes from home alongside Boston Irish-bred singer-songwriter and fiddler Liz Hanley. From the DC-region comes old-time fiddler, banjoist, singer and scholar Jake Blount. A former student of Rhiannon Giddens and Bruce Molsky, Jake specializes in the music of Black and Native American communities in the southeastern US, and in the regional style of Ithaca, NY. The Warren, RI-based, internationally-acclaimed Atwater-Donnelly Trio will present a delightful program of traditional American and Celtic folk songs and percussive dance. We hope you will join us for the joy and warmth of this mini-festival dedicated to the songs of old!



Seasonal soups and our signature selection of baked goods and beverages will be available for purchase from the CFM kitchen. For those who wish to carry in their own fare, this show is BYOB and picnic.



Traditions Festival will take place at CFP Arts, Wellness & Community Center, located at 933 Anthony Road, Portsmouth, RI. Free parking is available adjacent to and across the street from the building. The hall is fully accessible. For more information about Common Fence Music, please visit CommonFenceMusic.org, or call (401)683-5085.